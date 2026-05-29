Miss Grand International All Stars contestants win hearts as they walk make-up free during a pageant round: ‘So cool’

Beauty pageantry is often defined by stunning makeup, designer gowns, statement jewellery, and elaborate hairdos. However, Miss Grand International changed the game when they added an All Stars Bare Face Challenge round during this year's competition. Miss Grand International All Stars contestants walk without makeup on stage.

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According to the pageant, the Bare Face Challenge brought a refreshing, stripped-back moment to the Miss Grand International All Stars competition, making it one of the most talked-about segments so far. Here's what happened.

Miss Grand International hosts a bare face round During the bare face round, the Miss Grand International All Stars contestants, dressed in stunning gowns, had their makeup and hair done backstage before walking onto the grand stage. On stage, several chairs were placed together, where the beauty queens were asked to sit, and later on, they removed their entire makeup in front of the people present there and the live audience watching from their homes.

After removing their makeup, the Miss Grand International All Stars contestants confidently walked the stage, showcasing their natural beauty. This message states that while makeup is wonderful, our natural appearance is equally remarkable.