Sania Mirza celebrates Eid in style, wears elegant floral suit by Pakistani fashion designer: Here's how much it costs

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has always been as much a powerhouse on the fashion front as she was on the court. For this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations on May 27, Sania, 39, stayed true to her signature refined grace, opting for an ethnic ensemble that perfectly balances traditional craftsmanship with a modern, airy aesthetic. Also read | Sania Mirza in printed sheer jumpsuit is the epitome of elegance; she teamed it with a clutch worth ₹2.5 lakh For Eid al-Adha, Sania Mirza wore a refined sand-hued organza suit by Sania Maskatiya, adorned with blue floral motifs. (Instagram/ Sania Mirza)

Dressed in a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Sania Maskatiya, the look was a masterclass in 'effortless elegance'. The designer took to Instagram to showcase the tennis legend's Eid look, describing the outfit as a 'soft kind of statement'. "Sania Mirza makes elegance look effortless. A soft kind of statement for Eid," she wrote in the caption as she shared photos on May 27.

Sania Mirza's sophisticated Eid look The ensemble is a sophisticated, sand-hued organza suit with a translucent, ethereal vibe. The long, flowing kurta features a soft, neutral base that allows the vibrant blue floral embroidery to take centre stage. These intricate botanical motifs, reminiscent of classic porcelain patterns, bloom across the silhouette in shades of cobalt and cerulean.

The kurta is designed with a relaxed, straight silhouette and scalloped edging that adds a feminine touch to the hem and sleeves. A coordinating sheer organza dupatta echoes the kurta’s delicate embroidery, providing a layered, romantic feel. To ground the sheer elements, the look is paired with pure raw silk trousers that maintain the outfit’s regal poise.