Sania Mirza in printed sheer jumpsuit is the epitome of elegance on date night

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:25 IST

Jumpsuits have taken a turn and made a place for themselves in every wardrobe now. A jumpsuit is perfectly elegant for a date night and it is comfy at the same time. Sania Mirza is the latest celebrity to flaunt a chic jumpsuit and we are swooning. The ace-tennis player also showed us the correct way to style an outfit with minimal accessories in her recent pictures.

For a night out, Sania wore a quirky button-down jumpsuit. The sheer beige and blue jumpsuit featured full sleeves and was adorned with a beautiful print. The mother-of-one opted for a beige halter-neck top under it. To accessorise her look, Sania layered a couple of delicate gold necklaces which she teamed with a few gold bracelets.

For her glam, the Padma Bhushan recipient went the minimal route and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, a little blush teamed with a bright pink lip shade. She left her side-parted hair down and looked stunning. Sania shared the images from the night on her personal Instagram account with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

To add a little more oomph to her outfit, she wore a pair of beige and transparent PVC heels and teamed it with her Hermes clutch in tan colour. A similar clutch from the high-end designer brand will cost you Rs 2,46,567 ( Euro 2,750).

Sania Mirza’s bag is worth Rs 2,46,567 ( hermes.com )

Sania, apart from being a world-class tennis player, is also known for her on-point fashion sense. Calling her one of the most glamourous sports person would be the absolute truth. Her casual fashion sense is something that everyone relates to and gets inspired by. Check out some of her most stunning looks:

On the work front, Sania Mirza recently made a comeback on the tennis court after giving birth to her baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania got married to Shoaib Malik in April 2010. The two welcomed their baby boy in October 2018.

