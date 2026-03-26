Sania Mirza glows in stunning anarkali, proves yellow is the new gold: Here is how to copy her traditional look
Sania Mirza turned heads in a regal ethnic ensemble that perfectly blended her Hyderabadi roots with modern elegance. Here's how to channel her style.
Even off the court, Sania Mirza remains a master of the perfect serve. At 39, the tennis icon continues to set the bar for ethnic Indian looks, recently showcasing a traditional ensemble that is a masterclass in regal styling. Also read | Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement
Following her 2026 Eid celebrations, Sania Mirza took to Instagram on March 26 to share her latest fashion moment: a striking mustard yellow anarkali by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy.
Proving that yellow is more than just a daytime colour, Sania captioned the look, "Yellow, but make it royal." And she certainly delivered on that promise. “Mesmerising beauty,” a comment on her post read. “Too stunning,” another said.
All about Sania Mirza's traditional look
The ensemble is a tribute to Sania’s Hyderabadi heritage, featuring a floor-length anarkali and a structured bodice that flowed into a voluminous, pleated skirt. The craftsmanship was the true star, boasting traditional gold threadwork that added a multidimensional texture. A high neckline and heavy borders on the matching dupatta, along with the deep mustard shade, provided a warm, celebratory look that felt both timeless and fresh.
Sania opted for a 'less is more' style to ensure the heavy embroidery remained the focal point. She skipped the necklace, choosing instead oversized kundan earrings with light green drops and a matching statement ring. She sported a sleek, low-centre-parted bun paired with a dewy base, soft smoky eyes, and a classic nude-brown lip.
How to copy Sania Mirza’s 'royal' look
Want to channel Sania’s 'royal yellow' vibe for your next big event? Then start by finding the perfect mustard – while it is a universally flattering shade, the key is the fabric. To get Sania's look, opt for raw silk, Chanderi, or velvet as these fabrics hold embroidery weight better than lighter georgettes.
If your outfit has a high neckline or heavy gold threadwork, follow Sania's lead and skip the necklace; it can make the chest area look cluttered. Also, go big on earrings. Chandbalis or heavy kundan drops with a pop of colour (like emerald or ruby) can create a beautiful contrast against the yellow.
Sania's secret to not looking overdone in heavy ethnic wear is the hair and makeup. Like her, opt for a sleek bun or a polished ponytail, matte nude lipstick, and well-defined eyes to keep the look modern and tie the whole ensemble together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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