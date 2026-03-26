Sania Mirza glows in stunning anarkali, proves yellow is the new gold: Here is how to copy her traditional look

Even off the court, Sania Mirza remains a master of the perfect serve. At 39, the tennis icon continues to set the bar for ethnic Indian looks, recently showcasing a traditional ensemble that is a masterclass in regal styling. Also read | Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement Sania Mirza continues to be a muse for ethnic fashion lovers thanks to her ability to carry heavy silks and intricate embroideries with such poise. (Instagram/ Sania Mirza)

Following her 2026 Eid celebrations, Sania Mirza took to Instagram on March 26 to share her latest fashion moment: a striking mustard yellow anarkali by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy.

Proving that yellow is more than just a daytime colour, Sania captioned the look, "Yellow, but make it royal." And she certainly delivered on that promise. “Mesmerising beauty,” a comment on her post read. “Too stunning,” another said.

All about Sania Mirza's traditional look The ensemble is a tribute to Sania’s Hyderabadi heritage, featuring a floor-length anarkali and a structured bodice that flowed into a voluminous, pleated skirt. The craftsmanship was the true star, boasting traditional gold threadwork that added a multidimensional texture. A high neckline and heavy borders on the matching dupatta, along with the deep mustard shade, provided a warm, celebratory look that felt both timeless and fresh.

Sania opted for a 'less is more' style to ensure the heavy embroidery remained the focal point. She skipped the necklace, choosing instead oversized kundan earrings with light green drops and a matching statement ring. She sported a sleek, low-centre-parted bun paired with a dewy base, soft smoky eyes, and a classic nude-brown lip.