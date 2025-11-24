Miss France organisation reconsidering participation in Miss Universe pageant amid all the controversies in 2025: Report

Miss Universe 2025 was marred by several controversies, making it one of the most dramatic editions in the beauty pageant's history. Now, the Miss France organisation is reevaluating its involvement in the Miss Universe pageant following recent controversies surrounding the event. Also read | Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: Controversy before Miss Mexico's big win explained Miss France Eve Gilles takes part in the final competition of the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 21, 2025. (AFP)

Why Miss France org is reconsidering its Miss Universe license renewal

The drama unfolded in Thailand, where Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, clashed with the event organiser, leading to judges resigning and accusations of fraud flying. As per a November 21 report by Paris Match, France's participation in Miss Universe is in question as the Miss France organisation 'is awaiting explanations'. Miss France Eve Gilles reportedly showed solidarity with Fatima by standing up to leave the room, but ultimately sat back down amidst the commotion. Frédéric Gilbert, president of the Miss France organisation, expressed his concerns over the events, stating they were on "absolute vigilance" and awaiting explanations.

Paris Match quoted Frédéric Gilbert a saying: “We told her (Eve Gilles), 'If there's the slightest thing going on, we'll make the decision to withdraw you from the competition and you'll go home.'”

The controversy reportedly centres around the 'Beyond The Crown' program, which allegedly influenced the Miss Universe 2025 top 30 selection. The Miss France organisation reportedly shared that it wasn't aware of the program's role and is now demanding answers. With a hefty annual license fee, they're reconsidering their participation.

'They'll have to explain themselves'

The Miss France organisation was quoted as saying by Paris Match: “We all pay a license fee to send someone, so they'll have to be held accountable. We can't just sweep this under the rug. A blunder can happen. But this series of mishaps — they'll (Miss Universe Organisation) have to explain themselves.”

Because it renews its Miss Universe license every year for a hefty sum — reportedly three to four times that of Miss World, which is around $10,000 per participating country — the Miss France organisation reserves the right not to renew its participation in the competition next year: “When we sign, beyond the financial implications, it’s for the image, the respect for the brand and its use. If there are no clear explanations or more precise guidelines, we can seriously question whether to continue. And I know we’re not the only ones; other countries are asking themselves the same questions.”

Other countries are reportedly questioning their involvement too, putting the Miss Universe organisation under pressure to address the issues and restore transparency and fairness.