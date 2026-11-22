In a follow-up post, she added, “Don’t worry, I snapped back into reality after getting yelled at that ‘my allowance isn’t predicated on market fluctuations’. Love makes you dumb, stay single yall. Lost a billion dollars over this one.”

On the day of Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO), Guo wrote on X, “If you ever feel stupid, just know that I didn’t invest in Anthropic at $183B because I wanted to continue supporting my ex’s lifestyle. (Luckily my seed investment did well and I landed 9 figures of Anthropic stock though).”

Lucy Guo did not identify the former partner she was referring to in her posts. (Instagram/guoforit)

Billionaire entrepreneur Lucy Guo recently revealed that she passed on an early investment opportunity in artificial intelligence company Anthropic because she wanted to continue supporting her ex-girlfriend’s lifestyle. In a series of posts on X, the 32-year-old claimed that the missed investment opportunity cost her around $1 billion.

Guo also made another revelation about her Anthropic investment, claiming that the company had forgotten to make her sign a lockup agreement, which typically restricts investors from selling their shares for a specified period.

“While we’re causing chaos, my flex is that Anthropic forgot to make me sign a lockup period,” she wrote in another post on X.

Lucy Guo, 32, is the co-founder of Scale AI, an artificial intelligence data labelling company that was also co-founded by Alexandr Wang. She is an investor through her venture capital firm, Backend Capital, and has also pursued music as a DJ, including opening for fellow investor Diplo.

(Also Read: Billionaire Lucy Guo takes Meta to court for information on ex-girlfriend’s Instagram Story: report)

Dispute between Lucy Guo and Wallis Day Guo did not identify the former partner she was referring to in her posts about the missed Anthropic investment. However, court documents show that she previously stated that she dated British model Wallis Day between July 2025 and February 2026.

According to a report by Business Insider, Guo released a breakup track titled Done With Your Ex in May. In November, she filed a court application seeking to subpoena Meta over an Instagram post shared by Day in the same month that the song was released.

According to court documents, Day had described Guo as “dangerous” and made allegations involving theft, coercion to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and denial of access to emergency services at her home because of the presence of drugs.

Guo disputed the allegations, describing Day’s post as “replete with falsehoods”. She specifically denied the claim concerning emergency services and said she planned to file a defamation lawsuit against Day in the UK.