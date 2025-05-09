Menu Explore
Friday, May 09, 2025
Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson banned from UNC facility and his close friend approves

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 09, 2025 09:01 PM IST

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reportedly been banned from the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill facility

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reportedly been banned from the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill facility amid concerns about her affecting the eight-time Super Bowl winner's legacy. Sportswriter Pablo Torre cited two sources to report that the athletic department made the decision last week.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have sparked several speculations about their relationship(AP)
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have sparked several speculations about their relationship(AP)

“That decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building; she is not allowed on the football field,” he revealed on his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” show Friday. He further added that fans won't be ‘hearing much from Jordon moving forward’.

Read More: SNL pokes fun at Bill Belichick's 49-year age gap with his girlfriend: ‘Old men can now date far younger women’

The podcaster added that he has learned that Belichick's family members are ‘extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired’. “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades,” Torre said.

Now, Belichick's close friend and former college football coach, Urban Meyer, has retweeted a post about Hudson's reported ban, sparking speculations about him approving UNC's move.

Urban Meyer reposted a tweet about Jordon Hudson's reported UNC ban(X)
Urban Meyer reposted a tweet about Jordon Hudson's reported UNC ban(X)

The speculation comes days after Belichick's now-infamous CBS interview, in which the former Patriots coach was asked about his new relationship and Hudson intervened to stop the host.

Meyer, whom Belichick said he admires, had defended the legendary coach on rumors about him being misguided and losing control.

“I would probably push back on that, Rob. I would say no, he’s not,” Meyer told co-host Rob Stone on The Triple Option Podcast. "There is absolutely zero probability. This is an interview that somehow went rogue, it became a topic of all headlines. Coach, I believe, put out a statement explaining the situation. It should be over and move on. ... No, absolutely not, he hasn't lost control. It just became a topic of conversation."

