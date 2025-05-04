SNL pokes fun at Bill Belichick's 49-year age gap with his girlfriend: ‘Old men can now date far younger women’

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Belichick, were thrust back into the spotlight when their 49-year age gap was humorously mocked on Saturday Night Live. The couple, already facing backlash from Belichick’s awkward CBS Mornings interview earlier in the week, found themselves the focus of the show’s cold open, where James Austin Johnson’s impersonation of Donald Trump took a jibe at their controversial relationship. Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are under fire after a CBS interview. The controversy escalated with a Saturday Night Live skit mocking their age difference. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Eric Trump attends ‘very wild’ crypto conference in Dubai; here's what happened inside luxury resort

SNL mocks Bill Belichick and his girlfriend's age gap

In the cold open skit for SNL on Saturday, May 3, Johnson's Trump, joined by Mikey Day's Stephen Miller, signed an executive order poking fun at Belichick and his much younger girlfriend. Talking to Trump, Miller said, “Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.”

Johnson’s Trump responded, “That's right, we're calling it 'The Belichick Law.' We're going to make girlfriends young again, okay.” He continued, “Old men can now date far younger women. We like that. It's hot! But in reverse it's quite disgusting, right? Very ‘Dateline,’" as reported by Daily Mail.

Belichick was also mocked by Jimmy Kimmel earlier in the week, who joked that the two must have met each other at a “daddy-daughter dance.” Following a clip from CBS Sunday Morning, where Hudson interrupted a question about how she met the 73-year-old, Kimmel remarked, “so not at church, then?” He added, “It’s like ‘The Golden Bachelor’ meets the regular ‘Bachelorette,’ as reported by Boston.com.

Also Read: JD Vance blasted for his shocking reaction to Trump's AI photo as Pope; ‘Fine with people…’

Does Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend control her decision?

The couple’s recent controversy has raised more concerns than amusement, following Belichick’s uncomfortable CBS interview that sparked questions about their relationship dynamic. In a particularly awkward moment, Hudson interrupted Belichick’s conversation with CBS Sunday Morning host Tony Dokoupil when he was asked how they first met. She bluntly told Dokoupil, “We’re not talking about this.”

The uncomfortable moment has led to significant backlash, with many questioning the level of control Hudson may have over Belichick’s personal life. Further reports suggest that she stormed off the set during the interview, causing a 30-minute delay in filming, adding to the growing controversy.

Former NGL insider, Peter King, expressed on Sports Media, “This is a guy who owned every room he ever walked into and now he’s got a 24-year-old muse telling him what to do or trying to control situations that quite frankly she has nothing to do with or should have nothing to do with.” He added, “Bill’s got to get a hold of himself here. He’s got to get a hold of this situation. This is embarrassing. It’s totally embarrassing for a guy who’s as great at his job as he is.”