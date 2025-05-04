Eric Trump attends ‘very wild’ crypto conference in Dubai; here's what happened inside luxury resort

President Donald Trump's emissaries, including his son Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff, the son of Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, were in attendance at Token 2049 in in Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah resort. With tickets ranging from $500 to $5,000, it was the largest cryptocurrency conference. Eric Trump, the Trump Organization executive vice-president, participates in a session during the Token 2049 crypto conference in Dubai on May 1, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)(AFP)

In its article, the Wall Street Journal described the two-day celebration as “very wild” as the “Money Rain” event, which featured crypto-printed banknotes floating into the air and huge whale mascots dressed as astronauts waiting in line for lunch.

According to the article, the VIPs at the festivities were former inmates, but people have forgotten the reason for their detention. For instance, supporters welcomed Changpeng Zhao, the creator of the Binance exchange. He departed a California jail in September.

‘Suits emblazoned with the bitcoin symbol’

Meanwhile, Arthur Hayes, who was placed under house imprisonment by a judge for money-laundering offenses, stated that it was time for the business to launch an offensive.

“Some wore shimmering silver tuxedos or suits emblazoned with the bitcoin symbol and cyborg sunglasses. They could slingshot across the resort’s canals on a zip line or get their photo taken on a camel draped in a crypto exchange’s logo. Organizers handed out free champagne flutes. Outside, it hit 107 degrees,” the report mentioned.

Eric Trump's views on cryptocurrency

During his speech on the second day, Eric Trump predicted that the cryptocurrency industry would overtake big banks.

Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. oversee the family's ownership of World Liberty Financial, a company that Zach Witkoff co-founded.

This month, Abu Dhabi-based DWF Labs revealed that it had acquired $25 million worth of World Liberty tokens, making it one of its largest holders.

Eric Trump announced that Bitcoin will be accepted as payment for flats in a new proposed tower in Dubai that the Trump Organization and a premium real estate developer unveiled this week.