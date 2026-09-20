McIlroy two shots off the lead at Wentworth after eagle on 18

Rory McIlroy is just two strokes off the lead going into Sunday's final day of the European Tour's flagship PGA Championship at Wentworth after finishing his third round with a spectacular eagle. HT Image

The back-to-back US Masters champion, one of just six golfers to have won all four of the sport's men's major titles, posted a three-under par 69 on Saturday to leave him joint-sixth, and one of five players on 11-under.

McIlroy was one-over for the day after 11 holes but the 37-year-old Northern Irishman showed his class with birdies on the 12th and 17th before a superb four-iron approach shot from 230 yards left him with a tap-in for eagle on the last at Wentworth.

"I think it was a day when you really had to take advantage of the par-fives, they were your scoring opportunities," McIlroy told DP World Tour media.

He added: "The wind was up and down a little bit, so it was hard to trust that the wind was going to do what you thought it was going to do, but I stayed as patient as I could, and then I feel like that patience was rewarded over those last few holes."

Spain's Manuel Elvira and Italy's Filippo Celli lead heading into the final day, both on 13-under, while three others Alejandro del Rey, JJ Spaun and Johannes Veerman are 12-under, leaving the fate of the tournament wide open on Sunday.

McIlroy is trying to reel in Patrick Reed to win a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title the competition which crowns the best player on the European Tour and is also bidding for the second PGA Championship title of his career on a course he knows well.

"Look, I've got a big opportunity tomorrow on both fronts," McIlroy said. "I'd love to win this tournament again. It's been 12 years and I have so many great memories of Wentworth in general.

"I came here for the first time I think as a 10-year-old to watch the World Matchplay all the way back in the day... Fast-forward, I've won this event, I've played a lot here, we now have a house on the estate as well.

"This place has got a lot of history for me, so hopefully I have a good day tomorrow and give myself a real chance at it again."

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