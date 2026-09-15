‘He’ll die in jail’: Seven former captains seek Australian government’s intervention over Imran Khan's health

The voices are continuing to grow for better treatment for Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. On Tuesday, seven former Australian captains called upon the country's Foreign Minister Penny Wong to intervene diplomatically over the continued detention of Pakistan's former prime minister, expressing fears about his well-being in prison. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

Greg Chappell, who represented Australia in 87 Tests and also coached the Indian men's team, is seeking a meeting with Wong to discuss Khan’s circumstances and has joined six other former Australian captains in writing to the Foreign Minister.

The group also includes Allan Border, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, bringing together some of the most prominent figures in Australian cricket history.

In a letter, a copy of which is available with Hindustan Times Digital, the seven captains wrote, “Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up.”

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“Mr Khan led Pakistan to its only World Cup title. He also led his country as Prime Minister. Australians hold him in great regard — as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals,” the seven captains further stated.

When HT Digital reached out to Chappell about why the seven former captains issued yet another appeal for Imran, he replied, “We are concerned that he will die in jail.”

What did the letter further state? The official request further highlighted the plight Imran and his family have been subjected to, revealing that basic facilities are not being provided to the legendary all-rounder.

“Beyond credible reports, his own sons and sisters have been pleading publicly for months over his health and treatment in detention — limited medical care, restricted family contact, and minimal access to legal counsel among their concerns. We take no position on the legal or political case against him. That is Pakistan's business. But the treatment of any person in detention is a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics,” the letter stated.

“This is not the first time international captains have raised this concern. It has been brought to public attention on two separate occasions in the past six months, and the reports since then — now echoed by his own family — suggest the situation has not improved. We would be grateful if the Australian Government could raise this directly with the relevant Pakistani authorities. Mr Chappell has also requested a meeting with you on this matter over recent weeks, and would welcome the chance to discuss it with you directly on our behalf. Thank you for taking the time to consider this,” the letter concluded.

Khan, now 73, has been imprisoned since 2023 after losing power as Pakistan’s prime minister the previous year. He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison following a corruption conviction.

The former Pakistan captain has faced more than 100 cases since his removal from office, with allegations against him ranging from corruption and bribery to leaking state secrets and the unlawful sale of state gifts. Khan, however, has consistently denied the accusations. His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has also maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated.

Earlier this year, 21 international captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar, had also written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asking that humane treatment be meted out to Imran. Following this, Pat Cummins, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Javed Miandad and Michael Holding also came forward to speak up.

Recently, on the sidelines of the Lord's Test between England and Pakistan, Michael Atherton interviewed the sons of Imran, and this caused a lot of furore as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to pull out of the contest. However, the game went on as scheduled and the 18-minute long clip also went viral on the internet.