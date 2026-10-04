‘No time to experiment’: Shubman Gill hints at end of road for Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj in India’s ODI World Cup 2027 plans

India recently defeated West Indies in a three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1. However, their performance left a lot to be desired. West Indies scored 350+ in two of the three ODIs, with them going over 400 in the 2nd ODI. In fact, in the final ODI, West Indies chased down a target of 350+ for the first time in ODIs. With many frontline players being absent from the series due to their Asian Games commitments, India went ahead with players like Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj. However, both of them went for 84 and 82 runs respectively in the 2nd and 3rd ODIs. Now, Shubman Gill has more or less confirmed their fate on whether they would be in contention for the ODI World Cup 2027. Shubman Gill might have signalled the end of the road for Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi's ODI World Cup 2027 hopes (PTI)

Speaking at the press conference after India's loss in the 3rd ODI vs West Indies, Shubman Gill said that there is now no time to experiment before the ODI World Cup, and they would want to start playing with the preferred combination that they want to play in the tournament. In fact, he also said that he would want to keep players in the squad who can provide more with their skill set, keeping the World Cup in mind, and would speak to the selectors regarding the same. Hence, no experimentation means players like Nabi and Kamboj would not be part of the lineup.

“I honestly don’t think there is that much time to experiment. The combination that we want to play, hopefully we get all the players that are available from the next series and the combination that we would like to play in the World Cup, we want to start playing with that combination”.

“When it’s only a three-match series, it becomes very difficult to give experience to players sitting outside. In the future, I think we will discuss with the selectors. Keeping the World Cup in mind, we will keep the players in the squad who can provide more with their skill set," the India captain added.

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'Anshul and Nabi are going to be in the mix' Despite their performances, Shubman Gill had a glimmer of hope for the duo, saying that their skills would make them a great pick for the No. 8 spot, as a bowler who can bat. However, he also hoped that they learnt from their mistakes in the future.

“Anshul and Auqib are the kind of players who are going to be in the mix a lot. (With Prasidh injured) We had an opportunity to experiment with another player with the series being in the bag. So, we wanted to take that opportunity. And Anshul is someone who can also bat at number 8. And that number is very crucial for us," Shubman Gill said.

“But it's a little bit harsh on them. It's not easy to come and be able to deliver straight away,” Gill said. “In international cricket, sometimes you require a bit of time. Very few players just come in and start delivering for the team. And I hope that they learn from their mistakes, from the opportunities that they get," the Indian captain added.