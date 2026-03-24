Valero provides update after explosion at Port Arthur, Texas refinery, ‘As a precaution…’

Valero refinery has released a statement after emergency officials responded as smoke was seen rising from the facility after a reported explosion. Videos showed a large fire at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. Valero provides update after explosion at Port Arthur, Texas refinery (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)

"Valero's emergency response team is responding and coordinating with local authorities," Valero said in a statement, according to Fox 26 Houston. "As a precaution, Jefferson County officials have closed State Highways 82 and 87. As always, the safety of our workers is our top priority."

The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have personnel at the scene.

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"Emergency response coordinators and regional staff have been deployed with handheld and mobile air monitoring assets in response to the Valero fire in Port Arthur, TX and are coordinating activities through incident command." TCEQ spokesperson Laura Lopez said in a statement. "Updates will be shared on our social media channels (Facebook and X) as they become available."

What to know about the explosion After the explosion, police asked people on the west side of Port Arthur to shelter in place. Residents in the surrounding areas have been encouraged to remain indoors, and keep windows and doors closed. They have been asked to follow guidance from local officials.

Port Arthur officials said that road closures in and around the area of Highway 82 and Highway 87 can be expected. Traffic can be expected coming into the area from additional roadways.

Local officials warned residents near the refinery on Monday, March 23, to immediately shelter-in-place "in light of the recent explosion" at Valero's Port Arthur Refinery.

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"To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered," Port Arthur emergency management officials wrote in an alert, according to Gulf News. It added that the order applied to a large swath of land surrounding the refinery.

The refinery is located about 90 miles east of Houston. The facility employs nearly 800 employees to "process heavy sour crude oil and other feedstocks into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel," moving about 435,000 barrels per day, according to Valero's website.