Valero refinery explosion: What caused the blast at Port Arthur, Texas?

A massive oil refinery in Texas, United States, reportedly burst into flames after an explosion, which, according to a law enforcement official, was likely caused by an industrial heater. Emergency services' crews were reportedly seen rushing to the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after residents in the neighbourhood reported a loud boom. (X/@realidad_int) Emergency services' crews were reportedly seen rushing to the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after residents in the neighbourhood reported a loud boom that shook their homes. Sheriff Zena Stephens said that the explosion was likely caused by an "industrial heater", reported local news outlet KFDM. As thick, black smoke from the fire filled the sky, a shelter-in-place order was also reportedly issued for the west side of Port Arthur. Valero explosion video:

Sheriff Stephens and Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told KFDM news that all the refinery workers were accounted for after the blast, which took place around 6:30pm (local time) on Monday. The officials also said that no injuries have been reported so far.