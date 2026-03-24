Valero refinery explosion: What caused the blast at Port Arthur, Texas?
As thick, black smoke from the fire filled the sky, a shelter-in-place order was also reportedly issued for the west side of Port Arthur.
A massive oil refinery in Texas, United States, reportedly burst into flames after an explosion, which, according to a law enforcement official, was likely caused by an industrial heater.
Emergency services' crews were reportedly seen rushing to the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after residents in the neighbourhood reported a loud boom that shook their homes.
Sheriff Zena Stephens said that the explosion was likely caused by an "industrial heater", reported local news outlet KFDM.
As thick, black smoke from the fire filled the sky, a shelter-in-place order was also reportedly issued for the west side of Port Arthur.
Valero explosion video:
Sheriff Stephens and Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told KFDM news that all the refinery workers were accounted for after the blast, which took place around 6:30pm (local time) on Monday.
The officials also said that no injuries have been reported so far.
"Currently, there is a fire in a unit at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas refiner," Carol Hebert, Valero Public Affairs Manager, was quoted as saying.
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"All personnel have been accounted for. Valero's emergency response team is responding and coordinating with local authorities. As a precaution, Jefferson County officials have closed State Highways 82 and 87. As always, the safety of our workers is our top priority," the statement added.
Further, Sheriff Zena Stephens reportedly said there are no evacuations, adding that Valero is using water on the blaze, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.
Port Arthur Police Chief Duriso stated that he will deploy officers at key intersections and allow people to resume travel as soon as the situation is safe.
Valero Port Arthur
Valero is the largest global independent refiner, according to its website, with a throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day.
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Valero owns 15 refineries in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
According to the website, Valero is also a joint venture member in DGD, which produces low-carbon fuels at two plants adjacent to Valero's refineries at St. Charles, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas.