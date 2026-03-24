Explosion at Valero refinery, huge fire, smoke seen as Texas plant blows up: What we know so far

The incident is still being investigated. The explosion was reported on March 23 at approximately 7:22 p.m.

A loud explosion was reported at a refinery operated by Valero Energy in Port Arthur, Texas , prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising into the sky, while videos circulating online captured the sound of a loud blast moments.

According to The Deep Dive, eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion that shook nearby homes, followed by visible flames and dense smoke billowing from the refinery site.

Antonio Mitchell of the Port Arthur Fire Department said, “We don't have units at the scene currently; they're en route. The type of incident is unknown at this time.”

Emergency responders, including fire crews and hazmat teams, were deployed to contain the situation. They confirmed an active situation; however, they have not released any detailed information.

So far, no injuries have been recorded, and authorities have stated that evacuations are not currently necessary.

Officials said air quality monitoring is underway to determine whether toxic substances have been released into the surrounding area. The shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until it is deemed safe for residents to resume normal activities.

In order to maintain safety and support emergency operations, the Texas Department of Transportation has also advised drivers to avoid SH 87 and SH 82 in the vicinity of the refinery, the Deep Dive reported.

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