Explosion at Valero refinery, huge fire, smoke seen as Texas plant blows up: What we know so far
Valero Energy refinery explosion causes thick smoke; air quality monitoring underway.
A loud explosion was reported at a refinery operated by Valero Energy in Port Arthur, Texas, prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising into the sky, while videos circulating online captured the sound of a loud blast moments.
The incident is still being investigated. The explosion was reported on March 23 at approximately 7:22 p.m.
Read more: Valero refinery explosion: Videos show massive fire, smoke in Port Arthur, Texas
Blast, smoke and emergency response
According to The Deep Dive, eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion that shook nearby homes, followed by visible flames and dense smoke billowing from the refinery site.
Antonio Mitchell of the Port Arthur Fire Department said, “We don't have units at the scene currently; they're en route. The type of incident is unknown at this time.”
Emergency responders, including fire crews and hazmat teams, were deployed to contain the situation. They confirmed an active situation; however, they have not released any detailed information.
So far, no injuries have been recorded, and authorities have stated that evacuations are not currently necessary.
Officials said air quality monitoring is underway to determine whether toxic substances have been released into the surrounding area. The shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until it is deemed safe for residents to resume normal activities.
In order to maintain safety and support emergency operations, the Texas Department of Transportation has also advised drivers to avoid SH 87 and SH 82 in the vicinity of the refinery, the Deep Dive reported.
Read more: Explosion at Jewish school in Amsterdam in 'targeted' attack at community
One of the largest refineries in the US
The Valero Port Arthur Refinery, located on the Texas Gulf Coast about 90 miles east of Houston, is a large operation employing approximately 770 individuals. It can produce 435,000 barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from heavy sour crude oil.
If operations are stopped for an extended period of time at such a crucial energy center, the consequences could be far-reaching for regional fuel supply chains, per the Deep Dive.
As emergency operations continue, officials are expected to provide updates on containment efforts, air quality assessments and the possible cause of the explosion.
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens speculated that a heating unit could be the cause, while no official reason has been determined.
Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to avoid disseminating unverified information and instead rely on official updates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More