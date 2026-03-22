Houston meteor explosion? People share photos from Texas; ‘saw something burn up’

A meteor reportedly may have exploded somewhere in west Houston, Texas and people online shared photos. The incident took place on Saturday and an ABC13 reporter wrote on Facebook “It appears a meteor may have exploded somewhere west Houston around 4:45PM. Did anyone catch it on video or hear/feel the explosion?”. A view of the sky is seen in this representational image. (Unsplash)

Several other people also spoke about hearing an explosion. “Did y'all see a meteor / shooting star over Houston just a little bit ago? If you did, please send me pics/videos!,” a KPRC reporter wrote on the Meta-owned platform.

Right now, there is no confirmation as to what the object was.

Houston ‘meteor explosion’ reactions Yet another person said “Did you just hear/experience that loud pop/explosion in the Katy/Fulshear area? Someone in my astronomy group just said they witnessed a meteor in the Houston area. If that holds to be true, what you just heard/felt it the impact when it crashed into the Earth's atmosphere!”.

A person also added “Thought a bird hit the window. Apparently it was a meteor that exploded near Houston!”.

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On X too, many people commented on the matter. “Apparently a meteor just hit (or exploded) here in the Houston area. People over a wide area heard and felt it,” a person wrote. Another added “Look like Texas had a another Meteor like sighting From Houston to Austin to San Antonio Just waiting on corpus area now to say they saw it it lol.”

Yet another exclaimed “OMG DID ANYONE SEE THE METEOR IN HOUSTON??? IT GOT SUPER BRIGHT AND LOOKS LIKE IT BURNED UP!!”.