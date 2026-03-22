Houston meteor explosion? People share photos from Texas; ‘saw something burn up’
A meteor reportedly may have exploded somewhere in west Houston and people online shared photos.
A meteor reportedly may have exploded somewhere in west Houston, Texas and people online shared photos. The incident took place on Saturday and an ABC13 reporter wrote on Facebook “It appears a meteor may have exploded somewhere west Houston around 4:45PM. Did anyone catch it on video or hear/feel the explosion?”.
Several other people also spoke about hearing an explosion. “Did y'all see a meteor / shooting star over Houston just a little bit ago? If you did, please send me pics/videos!,” a KPRC reporter wrote on the Meta-owned platform.
Right now, there is no confirmation as to what the object was.
Houston ‘meteor explosion’ reactions
Yet another person said “Did you just hear/experience that loud pop/explosion in the Katy/Fulshear area? Someone in my astronomy group just said they witnessed a meteor in the Houston area. If that holds to be true, what you just heard/felt it the impact when it crashed into the Earth's atmosphere!”.
A person also added “Thought a bird hit the window. Apparently it was a meteor that exploded near Houston!”.
Also Read | Dallas: Meteor seen in Texas night sky? Videos emerge after Cleveland, Ohio ‘explosion’
On X too, many people commented on the matter. “Apparently a meteor just hit (or exploded) here in the Houston area. People over a wide area heard and felt it,” a person wrote. Another added “Look like Texas had a another Meteor like sighting From Houston to Austin to San Antonio Just waiting on corpus area now to say they saw it it lol.”
Yet another exclaimed “OMG DID ANYONE SEE THE METEOR IN HOUSTON??? IT GOT SUPER BRIGHT AND LOOKS LIKE IT BURNED UP!!”.
Houston ‘meteor explosion': First photos emerge
One person on X shared a photo, and wrote “just saw something burn up in the atmosphere. Didn't catch it live but here is the smoke left behind. From Houston Heights looking NW fairly high in the sky. What was it?”.
The object in the sky was also seen near Katy in Texas. “Something unusual may have just lit up the skies over the west side near Katy. Reports are coming in that a possible meteor exploded overhead and some residents say they heard a loud boom and even felt a slight shake,” a local channel wrote, sharing a photo.
Yet another person shared a hazier photo.
“Wow...we just had a meteor explode overhead just a few minutes ago! The sonic boom was intense. I thought someone had driven into the side of my house. It shook the upstairs like a minor earthquake. My community's private FB page is lighting up. People all over the west side of Houston and Katy heard it,” they wrote.
This comes days after an object was seen in the Dallas night sky, sparking buzz about a meteor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More