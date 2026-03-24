Valero refinery explosion: IRGC's ‘strategy change’ sparks buzz amid Port Arthur incident
Port Arthur refinery blast likely caused by heater, sheriff says amid speculation of links to Iran IRGC’s reported shift from defensive to offensive stance.
Amid the explosion at the Valero Energy refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday, a previously announced military strategy change by Iran's IRGC is causing a lot of buzz on social media.
Sheriff Zena Stephens of Port Arthur PD said that the explosion and fire was likely caused by an industrial heater. Nonetheless, there was buzz about the fire being possibly linked to the IRGC's recent change in strategy, which is not the case.
Al Mayadeen, the Lebanese television news channel earlier claimed that Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps have moved from a "defensive" to "offensive" strategy about the US and Israel.
There was a lot of speculation about the Texas explosion and fire being linked to the IRGC's strategy change, despite the Sheriff suspecting that the fire was caused by a heater. It is now being investigated as an industrial accident, reports say.
For instance, here's a post that claimed that IRGC affiliated account on social media are labeling the explosion “sabotage."
Here's another post:
“Pro-IRGC accounts on X are pushing sabotage and retaliation narratives,” wrote one.
However, despite social media claims by IRGC-affiliated accounts, there is no confirmation explosion in Texas on Monday being anything more than an explosion.
Also read: Explosion at Valero refinery, huge fire, smoke seen as Texas plant blows up: What we know so far
What Caused The Explosion At Valero? What We Know
Valero Energy did not officially comment on the explosion, more than an hour after it was first reported.
Sheriff Zena Stephens told local media that there were no injuries even though a shelter-in-place was issued after the blast around 6:30pm local time on Monday. She confirmed that the fire was likely caused by a heater unit, though more details will be revealed in the investigation.
Local media KDFM reported that Highway 87 and Highway 82 into Port Arthur from Pleasure Island and Sabine Pass, respectively, were closed as the fire response went on.
Also read: Valero refinery explosion: What caused the blast at Port Arthur, Texas?
What To Know About IRGC's Strategy Change
According to Ay Maydeen news agency of Lebanon, Ali Abdollahi, an IRGC commander, recently said that the militia is moving from a defensive to an offensive strategy with regard to the US and Israel. Abdollahi reportedly said that Iran plans to target "new" targets in surprise attacks on the US and Israel.
The IRGC also recently issued a countering warning to Trump, mimicking his iconic "you're fired claim."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More