Valero refinery explosion: IRGC's ‘strategy change’ sparks buzz amid Port Arthur incident

Amid the explosion at the Valero Energy refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday, a previously announced military strategy change by Iran's IRGC is causing a lot of buzz on social media. Storage tanks at the Valero Houston Refinery in Houston, Texas, US, on Friday, March 13. (Bloomberg)

Sheriff Zena Stephens of Port Arthur PD said that the explosion and fire was likely caused by an industrial heater. Nonetheless, there was buzz about the fire being possibly linked to the IRGC's recent change in strategy, which is not the case.

Al Mayadeen, the Lebanese television news channel earlier claimed that Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps have moved from a "defensive" to "offensive" strategy about the US and Israel.

There was a lot of speculation about the Texas explosion and fire being linked to the IRGC's strategy change, despite the Sheriff suspecting that the fire was caused by a heater. It is now being investigated as an industrial accident, reports say.

For instance, here's a post that claimed that IRGC affiliated account on social media are labeling the explosion “sabotage."