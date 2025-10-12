Tennessee bomb factory blast: All 18 missing people presumed dead, officials say ‘we have recovered no survivors’

As many as 18 people who were missing after a horrific blast at a Tennessee bomb factory are presumed dead, officials said on Saturday, October 11, according to the New York Post. No survivors were found. A satellite image shows after explosion closer view of blast site accurate energetic systems facility, in Humphreys County, Tennessee, U.S., October 10, 2025. (Satellite image ©2025 Vantor/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

“They’ve gone through almost every square inch of this facility. We have recovered no survivors,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said in a Saturday morning update.

Authorities are now trying to identify the remains with DNA, Davis added.

‘Great loss for our communities’

In an emotional statement, Davis said, “It’s a tremendous loss, a great loss. We have communities that have been truly devastated.”

“It’s a great loss for our communities,” he repeated. “There’s a gauntlet of emotions there.”

Over 300 emergency crews have been working at the scene. When the explosion took place, 18 people were working in the building.

“We can assume they are deceased,” Davis said. “Hope’s always in my heart. But I don’t want to give false hope either … at this time, we’re dealing with remains.”

While officials initially said 19 people were missing, one individual believed to be on the site was later found safe at home, Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, Davis said, He added that it could be “days or weeks or months” before authorities know what caused the blast. However, foul play has reportedly been ruled out.

The huge blast was heard at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant west of Nashville. The factory makes and tests explosives for the government. It was previously awarded several military contracts by the US Army and Navy.

The blast, which took place in a building where explosives are liquified and poured into canisters, completely obliterated the building, located on a remote hilltop. Only smoldering ruins and the burnt shells of vehicles remained.

“There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone,” Davis said at a press conference on the day of the blast. “It’s the most devastating scene that I’ve seen in my career.”

The loud explosion was felt by residents more than 20 miles away. Officials said that reverberations were felt as far as an hour’s drive away. Detonations continued for hours after the blast.

Shortly after the explosion, a group of people came together for a vigil at a nearby park. Clutching candles, they prayed for the victims, hoping they were only missing and were going to be found. The group sang ‘Amazing Grace’.