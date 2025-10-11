Accurate Energetics Systems' first big move after Tennessee explosion; 19 locals missing

Many people died and several were missing after an explosion at the Accurate Energetics Systems in Tennessee. As per the company website, they make and test explosives near Bucksnort. An explosion this morning at Accurate Energetic Systems military munitions plant has left over a dozen people missing, with multiple fatalities reported.(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, the company's moves after the blast have come to light. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said that Accurate Energetics Systems had stopped operations in wake of the blast. “They are focusing on their families, their employees,” he added as per BBC.

What was said about the explosion

Earlier, Davis had said of the explosion “We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some that are deceased.”

Humphreys County in a statement had said “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively managing the situation. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently.” It added, “We appreciate your patience and cooperation — and we ask that you keep everyone involved in your prayers.”

McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford stated “This is a tragedy for our community.” Davis, meanwhile, added, “We got a very big investigation. This is not going to be something that we're going to be like a car wreck or something like that, that we're just going to clean up the debris and leave. We're going to probably be here for a few days.”

He continued “We're trying to take as much time as is needed right now. We're prioritizing people that are involved, their families and trying to be very compassionate toward them.”

The plant sits on a property that houses several federally licensed explosives and ammunition businesses, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesman Michael Knight. He said investigators were still working to confirm which specific part of the property that was involved.

“The explosion did considerable damage to the facility,” said Odell Poyner, director of the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency. Poyner said he received reports that about 20 employees were in the building at the time of the explosion.

(With Bloomberg inputs)