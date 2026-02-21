Delivery executive dies after being hit by speeding car in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar

A delivery executive lost his life after being struck by a speeding car near Subhash Nagar Metro in West Delhi during the early hours of Saturday, with police arresting the alleged driver involved in the incident. The driver of the car has been arrested as investigation is underway. (Hindustan Times File)

According to the Delhi Police, the accident took place near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road while traffic was moving towards Rajouri Garden, news agency ANI reported. A PCR call alerting authorities to the crash was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 3:26 am.

Police officers who reached the spot found both vehicles involved in the accident at the location. The victim, identified as Hem Shakar (25), was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Hem Shakar was employed as a delivery executive with a quick-commerce firm and was riding an electric scooter at the time of the accident. Medico-legal case (MLC) details have been received, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West district) said, as per the report.

Based on preliminary inquiries and eyewitness accounts, police said the electric scooter was allegedly hit from behind by a car, causing the rider to suffer fatal injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh, was detained at the spot and subsequently arrested. Police said the vehicle involved in the accident has been seized for further examination.

Investigators added that the accused works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash, police said.

(With inputs from ANI)