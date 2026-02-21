Delhi traffic restrictions from 9 am to 8 pm; police issue advisory, key routes affected
Delhi police said that traffic will remain affected near Rajghat from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Restrictions and diversions may be imposed on need basis.
As the India AI Impact Expo 2026 enters its final day at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory warning of traffic restrictions and diversions across parts of the national capital.
In a statement on X, police said “Due to official exigencies, traffic will remain affected near Rajghat from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Restrictions and diversions may be imposed on need basis to ensure smooth movement and public safety.”
Authorities said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety amid the expected heavy footfall and vehicular movement linked to the high-profile summit.
Restrictions from 9 am to 8 pm
According to the advisory, traffic regulations will remain in force from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM in and around the expo venue. Commuters have been cautioned that certain key stretches may witness congestion during these hours.
The likely diversion points include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.
Stretches likely to be affected
Police have identified several roads that could see traffic impact. These include:
- BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)
- Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover
- Asaf Ali Road (Delhi Gate to N.S. Marg)
- Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover
- Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road By-Pass
In addition, Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road are also likely to be affected during the specified hours.
To avoid delays, motorists have been encouraged to use alternate routes such as Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Ring Road.
Advisory for commuters
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents to plan their travel in advance and allow extra time for their journeys. Commuters have also been advised to use public transport to reduce congestion and park only in designated parking areas.
Motorists have been asked to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smoother movement across the city.
Police further advised commuters to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police communication channels for real-time traffic information.
Traffic curbs around Delhi High Court from Feb 21 to 23
Special traffic arrangements will also be enforced around the Delhi High Court complex from February 21 to 23, 2026, in view of polling for the election of 25 members of the Bar Council of Delhi. Voting will take place daily between 9 am and 6 pm.
According to the advisory, Sher Shah Road — from the India Gate and Mathura Road sides — will remain closed during polling hours.
Commuters have been asked to avoid Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon at India Gate, Zakir Hussain Marg, Sher Shah Road and Purana Quila Road during this period.
The Delhi Traffic Police said no halting or parking will be permitted at C-Hexagon and surrounding roads.
