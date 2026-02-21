Delhi traffic restrictions from 9 am to 8 pm; police issue advisory, key routes affected

As the India AI Impact Expo 2026 enters its final day at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory warning of traffic restrictions and diversions across parts of the national capital. Delhi Traffic police conducted a drive to check drunk driving cases and issued challans to drunk drivers on New Year night at chilla Border near Mayur Vihar Area in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a statement on X, police said “Due to official exigencies, traffic will remain affected near Rajghat from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Restrictions and diversions may be imposed on need basis to ensure smooth movement and public safety.”

Authorities said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety amid the expected heavy footfall and vehicular movement linked to the high-profile summit.

Restrictions from 9 am to 8 pm According to the advisory, traffic regulations will remain in force from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM in and around the expo venue. Commuters have been cautioned that certain key stretches may witness congestion during these hours.

The likely diversion points include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.