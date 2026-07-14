More flags than ever, but the same football factories | Number Theory

Europe’s real dominance lies in the club pipeline

While birthplace shows where footballers come from, club affiliation reveals where the modern game’s power really sits. English clubs sent 199 players to the 2026 World Cup, but only 21 are representing England. The remaining 178 are representing other countries. Germany’s clubs supplied 91 players, France (76), Italy (71) and Spain (68). Between them, Europe’s five biggest football economies supplied 484 players to foreign national teams. Italy’s case is particularly striking. Its national team did not qualify, yet its clubs still sent 71 players to the tournament. The Netherlands displayed a similar reach, with 36 of its 38 club’s players representing countries other than the Dutch team. Saudi Arabia and the United States are emerging as alternative hubs, with their clubs employing 50 and 44 World Cup players, respectively, but their international spillover remains smaller. In short, the World Cup may now be more global in participation, but the route to it still runs disproportionately through Europe. To be sure, birthplace and club affiliation data do not tell the full story. Many players born and trained in Europe and playing for European national teams have family roots in Africa, the Caribbean and elsewhere, and therefore do not appear in the foreign-born count. The current French squad, for instance, is almost entirely of African descent. The game’s evolution therefore is not only built in academies and leagues, but also by the migration histories that feed them. Few players capture this better than Folarin Balogun, born in New York to Nigerian parents, raised in England and now representing the US – a footballing biography that shows how migration can expand the idea of a national team even as politics keeps trying to narrow the idea of the nation.