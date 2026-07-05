Man compares Chennai with Hyderabad, says city feels 'more grounded' than before

A recent post by a traveller on X has started a conversation about how Chennai and Hyderabad have changed over the years. After visiting Chennai for the first time since 2019, he shared a series of observations that stood out to him, from the city's roads and public transport to its food and overall pace of life. Traveller says Chennai feels calmer than Hyderabad. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by Kartik Dayanand. Reflecting on his visit, he wrote, "I was in Chennai for a few days last week. It was my first trip since January 2019. Something has changed in the city. It feels more sedate instead of having the energy it once had. I suspect part of my experience is shaped by the fact that the city I live in, Hyderabad, has rapidly urbanised in the same period. Hyderabad has hit peak capitalism, while Chennai is still living in its own comfortable old ways, which I think is a more grounded way to deal with progress."

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He said one thing that immediately caught his eye was the lack of luxury cars and delivery riders on Chennai's roads. "I am not kidding, but over the few days I was in Chennai I hardly saw any luxury cars, even in upscale areas. I would have spotted an equal number of luxury vehicles in five minutes in Nanakramguda than what I saw during my entire stay in Chennai. Also, there were hardly any Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit or Zepto delivery riders on the roads. The actual numbers might prove my theory wrong, but I am going purely by what I observed."

Apart from that, he felt Chennai had better traffic discipline and public transport than Hyderabad. He also praised the masala dosa at Sangeetha, calling it the best he has ever had. While he described Hyderabad as a city buzzing with startup culture and rapid growth, he felt Chennai was moving at its own pace and seemed more comfortable with the way it has evolved.