‘Things are different here than Delhi’: Traveller shares first impressions of Chennai

A traveller’s first visit to Chennai left him noticing several differences from Delhi, from the pace of people’s lives to the way the city manages crowds. After landing in the city, he shared his observations online and said his first few hours felt surprisingly organised. Traveller compares his first Chennai experience with Delhi. (Representative Image)

Traveller shares his first Chennai experience The post was shared on X by Avijeet. He wrote, “Just landed in Chennai and I must say things are different here than Delhi.”

Sharing that this was his first trip to South India, he added, “I am coming to the south for the first time in my 27 years of existence. Never been below Mumbai. So every experience will be new for me: the good, the bad, the ugly.”

Talking about his first impression of the city, he wrote, “My first observation is, non-chaotic people.”

He explained that even with a large crowd around, people seemed more relaxed and followed a steady pace. “Even though there is too much crowd, everyone is relaxed, walking slowly in one lane without trying to criss-cross each other,” he said.

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The traveller also compared the cleanliness around Chennai railway station with his recent visit to Bhopal. “The cleanliness inside and outside the railway station is much better than in Bhopal, where I was yesterday morning,” he wrote.

He also shared his experience with cab drivers near the station, saying they followed the designated waiting area. “They asked once, you refused, and they left without arguing or negotiating,” he added.

Calling his first few hours “pretty organised”, Avijeet said his initial experience of Chennai had been different from what he expected.

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