Startup founder ‘poaches’ his own employee after discussing delivery partner income

A casual conversation between a startup founder and his employee has gone viral for an unusual reason. What began as a simple check-in about work experience and salary soon turned into a discussion on income levels, job choices and gig work opportunities. By the end of the interaction, the founder even ends up suggesting that his employee could consider switching to delivery work if it offers better earnings. Founder tells worker delivery jobs may pay more in viral chat. (Instagram/@kaashseakash)

The video was shared on Instagram by Akash Gupta. In the video, Gupta begins by asking, “Kitna time ho gaya Zypp mein?” The employee replies, “Do se dhai mahine ho gaye.” When asked what he did before this job, he says, “Kuch nahi.”

Gupta then asks if the work is going well and how much salary he is receiving. The employee replies, “ ₹18,000 aa rahi hai.” Gupta responds, “Delivery ke kaam mein toh zyada paise kama rahe hain log.”

The employee says, “Woh main soch raha hoon gaadi lene ki. Yeh kaam theek nahi lagta. 12 ghante mein main wahan se zyada kama loonga.” Gupta agrees and says, “Haan, wahan ₹40-50k kama lega. Lekin wahan mehnat karni padegi. Yahan toh baithna hai, wahan mehnat hai.”

The employee replies, “Sir, mehnat kar lenge toh paisa bhi toh hai na. 12 ghante denge wahan toh ₹1500-1600 ho jayega din ka. Aur yahan 12 ghante mein din ka ₹600 milta hai.”

Gupta then tells him, “Try karke dekh lo, hamari toh dono suvidha hamari hai, koi dikkat nahi hai.”

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‘Oops, I poached my own employee’ Sharing the clip, Gupta wrote, “Oops, I poached my own employee in my business. Building India’s hustle economy, the gig economy.”

He added, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation to open up a new possibility. When he heard that delivery partners can earn more, his first reaction was not disbelief, it was curiosity. The best opportunities often start with a simple thought: ‘Maybe I can do that too.’”

Check out the full video below: