Woman leaves water outside for delivery agents in summer heat, wins praise: ‘Kindness goes a long way’
A woman placed water bottles outside her door for delivery agents amid the heat and received heartfelt reactions.
A woman has won hearts online after sharing a simple daily routine she has followed for the past two years to help delivery agents and others passing by her home during hot weather.
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Taking to Instagram, the woman, who uses the username @thoughtfully_designed, shared a video showing how she keeps water bottles and a steel glass on a small plastic stool placed outside her front door. The arrangement is meant for delivery partners from platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Myntra and Dunzo, as well as anyone else who may need water.
A small act of kindness
In the clip, the woman is seen opening her front door in the morning to check the bottles kept in the hallway. She picks up an empty bottle, refills it with fresh water and places it back on the stool.
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The text overlaid on the video read, "Every morning the first thing I do is open my door to check the water bottles we keep outside for delivery partners and anyone passing by and refill it been doing this for 2 years now (friends helped add diff languages in the sign too) these days in the heat they’re generally empty every day when i’m home i offer fresh water but sometimes people are shy so this works well it’s a small 5mins routine but can make someone’s day easier."
A handwritten note taped to the wall above the stool reads, "Water ~ for Swiggy | Zomato | Zepto | Blinkit | Instamart | Amazon | Myntra | Dunzo delivery agents."
The clip was shared with the caption, "Kindness goes a long way. If you have help or people who come by your place often, try putting some water out for them. the heat is brutal."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has drawn several reactions from social media users, with many praising the woman for her thoughtful gesture.
One user wrote, "That’s so sweet of you I visited my parents’ place in April, and there was this one thing they did that really touched my heart. They bought a pack of 50 Frooti cartons, kept five in the fridge every day, and offered them to delivery partners, cleaners and house helps. Whenever the five cartons in the fridge had been given out, my mum would remind my dad to stock the next five. I love my upbringing so much. Thank you, Mum and Dad!"
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Another commented, "This is such a fantastic idea. I wish I had enough space in my corridor to keep something like this, though." A third user said, "This is so sweet! I’m going to start doing this too. Thanks for the inspiration."
Others also called the gesture inspiring. "A small but highly impactful initiative. Thank you for doing this and for sharing it. Your gesture is truly inspiring. Keep up the wonderful work," one user wrote. Another said, "Such a beautiful way to start the day," while one more added, "This was so thoughtful. It made me so happy to see this."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More