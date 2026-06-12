Woman leaves water outside for delivery agents in summer heat, wins praise: ‘Kindness goes a long way’

A woman has won hearts online after sharing a simple daily routine she has followed for the past two years to help delivery agents and others passing by her home during hot weather. A woman shared how she had kept water outside for delivery partners for two years, inspiring social media users. (Instagram/thoughtfully_designed)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, who uses the username @thoughtfully_designed, shared a video showing how she keeps water bottles and a steel glass on a small plastic stool placed outside her front door. The arrangement is meant for delivery partners from platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Myntra and Dunzo, as well as anyone else who may need water.

A small act of kindness In the clip, the woman is seen opening her front door in the morning to check the bottles kept in the hallway. She picks up an empty bottle, refills it with fresh water and places it back on the stool.

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The text overlaid on the video read, "Every morning the first thing I do is open my door to check the water bottles we keep outside for delivery partners and anyone passing by and refill it been doing this for 2 years now (friends helped add diff languages in the sign too) these days in the heat they’re generally empty every day when i’m home i offer fresh water but sometimes people are shy so this works well it’s a small 5mins routine but can make someone’s day easier."

A handwritten note taped to the wall above the stool reads, "Water ~ for Swiggy | Zomato | Zepto | Blinkit | Instamart | Amazon | Myntra | Dunzo delivery agents."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Kindness goes a long way. If you have help or people who come by your place often, try putting some water out for them. the heat is brutal."

Watch the clip here: