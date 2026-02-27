Woman’s birthday cake reaches wrong city, Pune Swiggy agent enjoys surprise treat: ‘Happiness in his voice’

A birthday surprise meant to bring smiles ended up travelling to the wrong city and made someone else’s day instead. The incident was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Deepshikha Bagal. (@deepshikhabagal/X)

A woman recently shared how her birthday cake was mistakenly ordered to Pune, even though she was not there.

The incident, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Deepshikha Bagal, quickly caught attention for its mix of confusion and an unexpectedly sweet ending.

“My birthday cake got delivered at the wrong place,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, Bagal was in her hometown for her birthday. While food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato operate there, quick-commerce apps such as Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit are not available.

“And the location pins here? very questionable,” she adds.

Birthday cake sent to wrong location: While she was on a call with friends, they decided to surprise her with a birthday cake. They placed the order and continued chatting casually. After some time, the delivery partner called one of her friends to ask for the exact location.

“That is when things started to fall apart,” she wrote.

When they opened the app to check the address, they realised the location did not look familiar at all.

“And suddenly we’re all like… wait. Where is this location? That is not where I live,” she adds.

After comparing the screenshots, confusion grew, and they burst into laughter as they tried to figure out what had gone wrong.

Eventually, the delivery partner was given her number. He called and began explaining the area, but she still could not recognise the place. Finally, she asked him which city he was in.

The answer left everyone stunned. The delivery agent replied that he was in Pune.

“Reality? I am not in Pune. We all felt so embarrassed, like, how did we mess this up so badly?”

Feeling embarrassed, she admitted they had made a mistake. When the delivery partner called again to ask what he should do with the cake, she told him it was her birthday and suggested he keep it.

“Bhaiyaa, it’s my birthday, we made a mistake. You should just keep the cake,” she said.

