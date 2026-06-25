‘Meri bahu khayegi’: Bihar mother-in-law sends mangoes to daughter-in-law in Bengaluru

A mother-in-law from Bihar has won hearts online after sending crates of Malda mangoes to her daughter-in-law in Bengaluru. The video shows her carefully packing the seasonal fruit and making sure her bahu gets to enjoy the mangoes from home. Mother-in-law’s mango gift wins hearts online. (Instagram/@shreyaa._.shalini)

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “The sweetest thing in this video isn’t the Malda aam. It’s hearing her say, ‘Meri bahu khayegi.’ Wait till the end to see how much love travelled from Bihar to Bangalore. Tell me this isn’t every Indian mom’s love language. What’s one thing your family never lets you leave home without?”

The text overlay on the video read, “POV: You casually said, ‘I love Malda aam’ to your mother-in-law once. Love has many languages. This is one of them.”

In the video, the son can be heard saying, “Yeh hamara aam pack ho raha hai Bihar se. Bangalore mein khaayenge Malda aam.” His mother is then seen carefully arranging the mangoes in a trolley bag.

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When asked about the mangoes, she says, “Meri bahu khayegi.” The son then tells her, “15 kg ki hi limit hoti hai, mummy.”

The final part of the clip shows the daughter-in-law counting the mangoes. The text overlay reads, “Me calculating how many mangoes I need to eat every day.” Another shot shows a refrigerator filled with the mangoes sent by the mother-in-law, with the text, “The fridge has officially been converted into a Malda aam warehouse.”

Take a look: