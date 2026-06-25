‘Sampoorna Kranti, Lok Nayak’: Bihar as the nerve centre of resistance to Emergency

June 25, 1975 — the date the Emergency was imposed — stands as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Indian democracy. It is a date that evokes pain and concern in the minds of all those who cherish democratic values. The Emergency was not merely a political episode; it was an unprecedented assault on India’s Constitution, democratic institutions, freedom of expression, and civil liberties. It reflected a dangerous mindset that was willing to sacrifice democracy itself to preserve political power. Without the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and the courage of the people of Bihar, the struggle against authoritarianism would not have acquired the strength it ultimately did. (HT Archive)

The younger generation must understand that there was a period in India’s history when the spirit of the Constitution was suppressed, the judiciary came under immense pressure from the political executive, the press was censored, and political opponents of the ruling dispensation were imprisoned without due process. Significantly, these actions were imposed by a Congress-led government elected to uphold the sanctity of democracy.

On June 12, 1975, the Allahabad High Court declared the election of then Prime Minister (PM) Indira Gandhi invalid. In a healthy democracy, the moral course of action would have been to respect the verdict and step down. Instead, the Congress chose to protect power rather than democratic principles.

On the night of June 25, the Emergency was imposed.

Fundamental rights were curtailed, civil liberties were suspended, and millions of citizens were deprived of basic freedoms. An atmosphere of fear, repression, and uncertainty engulfed the nation. The events of that period demonstrated that, for the Congress, the preservation of power had become more important than the preservation of democracy.

If the Emergency symbolised authoritarianism, Bihar became the strongest centre of democratic resistance. This is the land that gave the nation Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, one of the most respected champions of democracy.

The call for “Sampoorna Kranti” (Total Revolution) that arose from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan shook the foundations of authoritarian rule. The JP Movement was not merely an agitation against a government; it was a movement for systemic reform and democratic renewal. It challenged corruption, dynastic politics, appeasement, and the arrogance of power.

Thousands of students, youth, farmers, teachers, and ordinary citizens from Bihar joined the struggle to defend democratic values. Many were imprisoned and subjected to hardship, yet they refused to surrender their commitment to democracy.

Bihar’s contribution to this national movement remains a matter of immense pride. Without the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and the courage of the people of Bihar, the struggle against authoritarianism would not have acquired the strength it ultimately did.

Today, Congress often speaks about freedom of expression. However, the nation has not forgotten that it was during the Emergency that press censorship was imposed on an unprecedented scale.

Newspapers were required to obtain official clearance before publishing sensitive reports. Critical voices were silenced, journalists were intimidated, and media institutions faced immense pressure.

The fourth pillar of democracy became one of the principal victims of political authoritarianism during that period.

Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, George Fernandes, Nanaji Deshmukh, and thousands of political workers and activists were imprisoned.

Their only offence was their commitment to democracy, constitutional governance, and the rights of the people.

Dissent was treated as a crime, and every effort was made to suppress opposing voices. This remains one of the most troubling episodes in India’s democratic journey.

The Emergency also serves as a reminder that excessive concentration of power weakens democratic institutions. When authority becomes confined to a few individuals, institutional checks and balances begin to erode, placing constitutional values at risk.

The Emergency stands as a warning against the dangers of dynastic politics and unchecked political power.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has entered an era of greater transparency, public participation, and inclusive development.

The guiding principle of governance today is: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Poor, women, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, and marginalised communities have become central stakeholders in India’s development journey. Democratic participation has expanded, governance has become more transparent, and India continues to strengthen its position as the world’s largest democracy.

The Emergency is not merely a historical event; it is an enduring lesson about the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions.

Young Indians must understand that democracy was preserved through sacrifice and struggle. Thousands of citizens endured imprisonment and hardship to protect the freedoms and rights that we enjoy today.

On the anniversary of the Emergency, I pay heartfelt tribute to all those who stood firm in defence of democracy and refused to yield before authoritarian rule. I offer special respect to the people of Bihar, who, under the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, played a historic role in safeguarding democratic values.

Let us renew our commitment to protecting the Constitution, strengthening democratic institutions, and preserving the rights and freedoms of every citizen.

Democracy is not merely a system of governance; it is the very soul of India. The contribution of Bihar in defending that soul will forever remain etched in the nation’s history.

Samrat Choudhary is chief minister, Bihar. The views expressed are personal