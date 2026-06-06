Worried about gaining weight from mangoes? Fitness coach shares smart ways to enjoy the king of fruits this summer

Naman S Solanki, a fitness coach who transformed his own health by losing 45 kilos and reducing his weight from 125 kg to 79 kg, is challenging the widespread belief that mangoes are responsible for weight gain and can sabotage fat-loss efforts. In an Instagram post shared on June 5, the fitness trainer highlights, “Can you eat mango during fat loss? Yes, you can. Mango is not the problem. The real problem is how most people eat it.”

Few things are as closely associated with summer as mangoes. Revered as the king of fruits, mangoes are a seasonal indulgence that many people look forward to all year. Yet, despite their popularity, the fruit often finds itself on the "avoid" list for those trying to lose weight, who fear it could derail their fat-loss goals. According to fitness experts, however, the problem is not the mango itself but the way it is often consumed. When eaten mindfully and in appropriate portions, mangoes can be part of a balanced diet without hindering weight-loss progress.

The mango mistake people make Many people trying to lose weight avoid mangoes during summer because of the widespread belief that the fruit causes weight gain. However, Naman points out that the mango itself is not the culprit. According to him, the real issue lies in how it is commonly consumed. Turning mangoes into sugary milkshakes, adding extra sugar to aamras, eating oversized portions, or having them on top of an already heavy meal can significantly increase overall calorie intake. It is these eating habits – not the fruit itself – that are more likely to contribute to weight gain and derail weight-loss efforts.

Smarter way to eat mangoes Rather than transforming mangoes into calorie-laden desserts packed with added sugar, Naman encourages enjoying the fruit in ways that preserve its nutritional benefits while keeping calorie intake in check. The fitness coach recommends treating mangoes as a standalone snack, being mindful of portion sizes, and avoiding unnecessary additions such as sugar, syrups, or sweetened dairy products. By making a few simple adjustments, you can enjoy this seasonal favourite without compromising your health or weight-loss goals.

Naman suggests the following smarter ways to include mangoes in your diet:

Eat it sliced.

Have it as a separate snack.

Do not turn it into a sugary dessert.

Keep the portion under control.

Usually stick to one medium mango a day. Why this works Naman emphasises that fat loss is far more complex than simply eliminating a single fruit from your diet. Sustainable weight management is primarily driven by factors such as overall calorie intake, portion control, smarter choices and long-term consistency rather than avoiding specific foods. The fitness coach notes that the fruit can help satisfy sweet cravings naturally, making it a far healthier alternative to processed desserts and sugary treats.

The fitness trainer highlights, “Fat loss depends more on total calories, portion control, and consistency than on removing one fruit completely. Mango can also help satisfy sweet cravings in a better way than many processed desserts.”

Mangoes also deliver:

Fibre

Vitamins

Natural sweetness Naman concludes, “So no, you do not need to fear mango. Eat it the right way. Keep the portion in check. Fat loss can still continue.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.