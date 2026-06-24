'Left me on my birthday, come back': Pune woman's Instagram story goes viral after killing businessman fiancé

Months after their engagement, Siya Goyal, 20, has confessed to allegedly killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. The case, which is reminiscent of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has shocked the nation. Following Agarwal's death on June 18, Goyal purportedly posted a story on Instagram, mourning her fiancé. (Screengrab )

Ketan, a 25-year-old real estate director from Gahunje in Maharashtra's Pune, was pushed to death from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala by his fiancée and her lover, officials said. Initially, the case of Ketan's death was ruled as an accident, where he fell into a gorge while taking pictures.

As HT reported earlier, the duo have confessed to the murder. However, the victim's father has stated that his son's murder was the second attempt on his life by Goyal, who also comes from an affluent business family in Pune, and her 22-year-old partner, Chetan Chaudhary.

A shocking Instagram story Following Agarwal's death on June 18, Goyal purportedly posted a story on Instagram, mourning her fiancé.

“You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace,” the story read.

The story showed a video clip of Ketan speaking to someone while turned back in the front seat of a car, followed by footage of the couple dancing, set against a romantic song and the caption - "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja." (My heart knows that you are here. Come back.)

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Goyal and alleged lover confess to murder As per the police, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who is allegedly her love, were in a relationship for the past year.

Investigators said that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and saw him as an obstacle, due to which, they hatched a plan to kill Agarwal.

As per Ketan's father, Siya and Chetan allegedly planned to kill his son on June 14, but were not successful.

"They took him back to the fort on June 18 to execute the crime. I strongly believe that Sia Goyal’s parents, brother, and paternal aunt could also be involved, as they knew everything from the very beginning. I hope that everyone else involved in this heinous crime is also brought to justice,” Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told HT.

The father further told HT that Ketan had his suspicions regarding Siya and Chetan's relationship.