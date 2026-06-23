A Bali trip, a missing passport and a hoodie in the heat: How cops caught Pune man's killers

The death of 26-year-old real estate director Ketan Agrawal, who was pushed nearly 400 feet at Maharashtra’s Lohagad Fort on June 18, was first treated as an accident. Ketan Agrawal was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, both of whom have been arrested. (HT)

Investigators now say a mix of CCTV clues, a cancelled trip to Bali and a suspicious hoodie-wearing man helped crack open an alleged conspiracy involving his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her reported lover.

ALSO READ | How fiancee, lover conspired to kill Pune man in Lohagad fort after 'failing first attempt'

Bali trip that never happened Police said the couple planned a pre-wedding photoshoot trip to Thailand's Bali in the first week of June. The plan fell apart at the last moment.

“Investigation revealed that Siya had taken Ketan’s passport and misplaced it so that they could not travel to Bali,” Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

The couple reached Mumbai airport, but the trip was cancelled after Ketan’s passport went missing. “After returning, they planned the next step,” Gill said.

A hoodie that stood out During the probe, Pune police examined CCTV footage and spotted a young man following the couple’s vehicle.

Officers found it suspicious, especially because he was wearing a hoodie despite the intense heat, News18 reported. That detail would later become a key lead.

SP Sandeep Gill said investigators used call detail records, IPDR analysis, CCTV footage, statements of relatives and witnesses, along with technical evidence to build the case.

Two visits to Lohagad Fort Police said Ketan and Siya visited Lohagad Fort on June 14, but nothing happened that day.

On June 18, things allegedly changed. Siya’s alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, reportedly reached the spot after the couple and pushed Ketan from the fort, according to police.

CCTV trail Addressing a press conference, Gill later explained how the case shifted from accident to murder.

Initially the case was ruled an accident where Siya Goyal’s fiance fell into a gorge while taking pictures just days before their wedding.

Her Instagram Story later read, “You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace,” the post read.