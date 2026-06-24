Flowers, surprises and a proposal: Ketan Agarwal's last gift to the fiancee accused of killing him

A birthday surprise planned over a month. A flower-decked luxury convertible. A romantic dinner where he went down on one knee. And an emotional Instagram tribute after his death. Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal, who got engaged in February, were scheduled to marry in November.

Those are among the chilling details emerging from the final weeks of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's life, after police arrested his fiancee, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, for his murder.

Videos that have surfaced since the arrests show Ketan Agarwal, 25, organising an elaborate birthday celebration for Siya ahead of her 20th birthday on June 19. In one clip, he presents her with a bouquet inside a flower-decorated convertible. Another shows the couple at a restaurant, where Agarwal goes down on one knee before presenting her with a gift.

According to family members, Ketan had spent nearly a month planning the celebrations. He had also reportedly booked around 40 rooms at a luxury resort in Mahabaleshwar for Siya Goyal's birthday.

The couple, who got engaged in February, were scheduled to marry in November. Their families had already booked a palace in Udaipur for the wedding and preparations for pre-wedding events were underway.

The birthday videos According to family members and videos reviewed by HT, Agarwal had spent nearly a month planning celebrations for Goyal's 20th birthday, which fell on June 19 — a day after his death.

Also read: Cops arrest fiancée, boyfriend for plotting Pune businessman's murder at Lohagad fort

One of the videos shows Ketan surprising Siya with a bouquet of flowers inside a luxury convertible with its roof down. The vehicle had been decorated with flowers, and Goyal is seen embracing him after receiving the surprise. Other clips show the couple driving around together and posing for photographs.

The celebrations also included a dinner outing, where Agarwal is seen going down on one knee before presenting Goyal with a gift. Friends and family members can be heard cheering as the couple celebrate the occasion. The videos, which have since circulated widely on social media, capture some of the last public moments of the couple before Ketan's death.

Instagram post after death After Ketan's death on June 18, when the case was still being treated as an accidental fall during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala, Siya shared an emotional tribute to him on Instagram.

"You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace," the post read.