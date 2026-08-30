Rajat Dalal bangs Thar into car blocking his way in Faridabad parking: ‘Roz ka drama hai’
Rajat Dalal, a controversial Indian powerlifter and fitness influencer, posted videos of him hitting a car that blocked his vehicle.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal often finds himself embroiled in controversies. This time, he posted videos of himself banging his Thar into another vehicle after it blocked his way in a parking area in Sector 16, Faridabad, Haryana.
Why did Rajat Dalal bang his Thar into another car?
Rajat shared multiple videos on his Instagram Stories. The first video showed his parked Thar blocked by two cars at the front and back, leaving him with no room to drive out of the parking space. In the caption, Rajat mentioned that he faces this issue daily. He wrote, "Rooz ka drama hai. Everyday they find my car only to block."
The next video showed him banging his Thar into the car blocking it in the front before driving away. In the caption, he mentioned that he waited for the owner for 45-50 minutes to come and remove the car. However, when the owner did not arrive and had also not left a contact number on the car, he decided to bang into it and drive off. The caption read, “Patiently waited for 45-50 minutes, no contact number, nothing.”
The few videos that followed showed Rajat Dalal struggling with people who had allegedly parked their vehicles incorrectly in the lane on multiple occasions in the past. He explained the situation further with a note, "It is not a promotional video or a scripted thing. This is the case with the parking everyday. This is not an aerial shot taken by a drone. This was recorded from the 3rd floor of the gym. Ek limit hote hai har cheez ki (There is a limit to everything)."
This isn't the first time Rajat has come under scrutiny for his behaviour on the road. In 2024, Rajat was accused of striking a bike rider with his car and continuing to drive without stopping while allegedly driving at a high speed. Before this, Rajat was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old student over an Instagram post.
Who is Rajat Dalal?
Rajat Dalal is an Indian powerlifter and fitness influencer. He has won multiple national and international championships. At the WPC Asian Championship, he won three gold medals and one silver, while also breaking a world squat record. In 2023, he set a world record in the deadlift with a lift of 302.5 kg in the 90 kg men's junior category.
In 2024, Rajat Dalal participated in Bigg Boss 18. He finished as the second runner-up, with Karan Veer Mehra taking home the winner's trophy. He later appeared on the reality show The 50, reaching the semi-finals before being eliminated ahead of the finale.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.