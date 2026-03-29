Rajat Dalal gets married to his girlfriend, shares pictures from dreamy wedding: ‘Beginning a new phase of life’
Reality show star Rajat Dalal gets married in a dreamy wedding ceremony with his girlfriend. His The 50 co-stars congratulate him.
Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 star Rajat Dalal surprised fans as he shared the joyous news of beginning a new chapter in his life. On Sunday, Rajat took to social media and shared a few pictures from his dreamy wedding ceremony with his girlfriend. Faisal Shaikh. Nikki Tamboli and others showered love on the newlywed couple.
Rajat Dalal wedding pictures
Rajat took to Instagram to share the first pictures from his grand yet intimate wedding ceremony. In the photos, the reality show star was seen blushing as he held his wife’s hand. Another romantic shot captured Rajat and his bride lost in each other’s eyes. The final picture offered a glimpse of their lavish wedding celebrations, with a burst of colour lighting the background as the couple completed their varmala ceremony. Along with the pictures, he simply wrote in Hindi, "Beginning a new phase of life," without revealing his wife's identity.
He also shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he was seen talking about stepping into a new phase of life. He said, "Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena. (I am about to begin a new chapter of my life. The way all of you have given me love and support, and helped me come so far in life—I’m truly grateful. My younger brothers, elder brothers, please give me your blessings)."
His The 50 co-stars also wished the couple in the comments section. Faisal Shaikh wrote, "Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai (Many many congratulations brother)." Shrutika Arjun wrote, "Badhaiiii ho bhaiiiii (congratulations brother), when Arjun n me spoke to her last night we were really happy for u. bhabhi seems to be a sweetheart. Better take care of her well." Urvashi Dholakia, Kashish Kapoor and Nikki Tamboli, among others, also showered the newlyweds with love.
While Rajat did not reveal the bride’s identity, in a recent interview with Film Window, he shared that he was in a serious relationship and confirmed that his ‘girlfriend’ would soon become his wife.
About Rajat Dalal’s recent stint on The 50
Rajat emerged as a strong player from day one. Apart from winning tasks, he was also ahead of many contestants in strategy and politics aimed at evicting his competition. He reached the semi-final but was eventually defeated by Shiv Thakare, Krishna Shroff and Kaka just before the finale task. Later, Shiv Thakare beat Faisal Shaikh to emerge as the winner of The 50.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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