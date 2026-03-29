Rajat Dalal gets married to his girlfriend, shares pictures from dreamy wedding: ‘Beginning a new phase of life’

Rajat took to Instagram to share the first pictures from his grand yet intimate wedding ceremony. In the photos, the reality show star was seen blushing as he held his wife’s hand. Another romantic shot captured Rajat and his bride lost in each other’s eyes. The final picture offered a glimpse of their lavish wedding celebrations, with a burst of colour lighting the background as the couple completed their varmala ceremony. Along with the pictures, he simply wrote in Hindi, "Beginning a new phase of life," without revealing his wife's identity.

Bigg Boss 18 and The 50 star Rajat Dalal surprised fans as he shared the joyous news of beginning a new chapter in his life. On Sunday, Rajat took to social media and shared a few pictures from his dreamy wedding ceremony with his girlfriend. Faisal Shaikh . Nikki Tamboli and others showered love on the newlywed couple.

He also shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he was seen talking about stepping into a new phase of life. He said, "Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena. (I am about to begin a new chapter of my life. The way all of you have given me love and support, and helped me come so far in life—I’m truly grateful. My younger brothers, elder brothers, please give me your blessings)."

His The 50 co-stars also wished the couple in the comments section. Faisal Shaikh wrote, "Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai (Many many congratulations brother)." Shrutika Arjun wrote, "Badhaiiii ho bhaiiiii (congratulations brother), when Arjun n me spoke to her last night we were really happy for u. bhabhi seems to be a sweetheart. Better take care of her well." Urvashi Dholakia, Kashish Kapoor and Nikki Tamboli, among others, also showered the newlyweds with love.

While Rajat did not reveal the bride’s identity, in a recent interview with Film Window, he shared that he was in a serious relationship and confirmed that his ‘girlfriend’ would soon become his wife.