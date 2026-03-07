Rajat Dalal undergoes surgery after tendon tear worsens during The 50 task, shares health update: ‘Everything is fine’
Rajat Dalal suffered severe tendon tear during the first day of The 50 shoot and underwent successful surgery after completing his commitment to the show.
Bigg Boss 18 fame and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal recently participated in The 50. During the very first task of the show, Rajat was injured after suffering a tendon tear in his hand. He recently revealed that he underwent surgery after the injury worsened during another task on the show. Rajat has now shared a health update.
Rajat Dalal shares health update
On Friday, Rajat took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed wearing a cast that supported his hand. Along with the picture, Rajat wrote, "Gir girke hi insaan uthna seekhta hai! (A person learns to stand after falling multiple times)." He also shared a photo of the reports for fans who were concerned about his health. The reports revealed that Rajat had no fractures but a tendon tear.
Rajat said, "Sab puch rahe hain ki hua kya hai. The 50 ke pehle din ke shoot pe mere ko tendon tear ho gaya tha, thick tear tha, 2.8 cm ka. Jo baad me ek task jab maine perform kara usme badh ke 3 cm ho gaya. Toh iska solution surgery hi tha, Par show ki commitment thi aur mera man bhi nahi tha chorne ka...to pehle show complete kara aur ab finally mere ko jis doctor se surgery karani thi waha date mili (Everyone is asking what happened. On the first day of shooting for The 50, I suffered a tendon tear. It was quite severe—about 2.8 cm. Later, while performing one of the tasks, it worsened and became a 3 cm tear. Surgery was the only option, but I had a commitment to the show, and I didn't want to leave. So first I completed the show and then finally got the date of the doctor from whom I wanted to get the surgery done)."
Giving an update on his health, he concluded, "Aaj wo surgery hui hai aur achi hui hai. Baaki sab badia hai (today the surgery happened and it went well. Everything is fine now)." His The 50 co-stars, Arbaz Patel and others, along with fans, wished him a speedy recovery.
About The 50
The show began on February 1 with 50 celebrities living in one palace and fighting for survival by winning games and forming alliances. Recently, the show witnessed a major shift in alliances when several celebrities, including Nehal Chudasama and Arushi, left Prince’s gang to join Rajat Dalal and Faisu’s gang. Earlier, Rajat played a strategic game that led to four contestants from the Prince’s alliance being evicted. The show is getting more interesting with Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh and Prince Narula emerging as strong contestants. The shoot for the show is now over, and the contestants have returned home.
