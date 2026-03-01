The 50's Faiz Baloch trolled for saying he wants to marry to ease household chores for mother: ‘Can’t you hire help?’

A Reddit user shared a clip of Faiz’s interview with Film Window, where he spoke about planning to get married soon. He said, “Meri bhi shaadi hojaayegi toh main bhi aake bataunga khulam khula logon ko. Planning plotting hai, mummy toh bahut time se planning kar rahi hai ki shaadi karle par main thoda delay kar raha hoon. Aur mummy ko bahut mushkil hoti hai ghar mein kaam wagera mein toh laana padega (If I get married, I’ll also come and tell everyone openly. There’s planning and plotting going on — my mum has been planning it for a long time and keeps telling me to get married, but I’m delaying it a bit. And it’s very difficult for my mum to manage the household work, so I’ll have to bring someone home).”

The reality show The 50 stirred up controversy and fights among contestants, quickly becoming the talk of the town. Recently, Faiz Baloch was eliminated from the show. In an interview following his eviction, the influencer spoke about his plans to get married. However, his reason for wanting to tie the knot did not sit well with viewers, who criticised his remarks.

Reddit users criticised him for seemingly suggesting that he wanted to marry so his wife could take care of household chores. One comment read, “Dude?? Go help your mum yourself too then?” Another wrote, “What’s the use of earning money when you can’t get a helper for your mum?” A third commented, “So weird. Itne paise rakhkar achaar daloge? (what will you do with so much money?)” Another user wrote, “I seriously judge Faizu for being friends with Faiz and Adnan. Whenever they open their mouth, the first thing that comes out is a misogynistic statement.” One comment read, “Classic uneducated fool from TikTok.” Another added, “I thought they were rich, can’t you hire help?” while someone else asked, “That’s what he thinks marriage is?”

Faiz is a social media influencer who rose to fame by creating videos on TikTok. Along with his group 07, which includes Adnan Shaikh, Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Jhan and Shadnan, he gained significant popularity online. Before The 50, Faiz appeared on Temptation Island India, where he was one of the tempters and won appreciation for his soft-spoken and caring nature.