Loventure OTT Release Date: Faisal Shaikh and Shefalii Bagga's couple challenge reality show to drop soon

Amid the ongoing reality shows like Pati Pati Aur Panga, The Society, and more, JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) has come up with a new reality show, titled, Loventure. By the name of it, you can guess the show will have real-life couples who will get reality check as they navigate through daring challenges. The OTT platform has shared the release date and it's landing sooner than you think. Shefalii Bagga and Faisal Shaikh host Loventure

Loventure OTT release date

JioHotstar is all set to premiere a new reality show, Loventure. The show will start from August 11, 2025. You can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. The show will be hosted by two known faces in the industry: Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, and Shefalii Bagga.

While sharing the promo, Faisu wrote, “Yaha love hi sab kuch hai… aur thoda survival skills bhi Loventure | Starts 11th August | JioHotstar Sparks. Watch for Free." Loventure is a mixed of survival, dating, and relationships.

In the promo, we can see the location of Loventure is in a deep forest where there is trees everywhere and couples will deal with the most daring challenges.

More about Loventure

TellyChakkar reported that the show is a mixed of Roadies and Splitsvilla,. Additionally, Splitsvilla 14 fame Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas are reportedly joining the show. However, we could not see these two in Loventure promo shared by the makers.

Talking about the show's hosts, Bigg Boss 13’s Shefalii Bagga was a newsreader and journalist at news channels like Aaj Tak and Tez. On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is a successful influencer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star.

Additionally, buzz also suggests that Mr. Faisu might join the list of contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. The probable contestant list includes names like Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra, YouTuber Purav Jha, Lataa Saberwal, Krishna Shroff, television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, and others.

Catch Loventure, hosted by Faisal Shaikh and Shefalii Bagga from August 11 on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium!