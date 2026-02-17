Love brewing in The 50? Rajat Dalal gets jealous as Chahat hugs Prince Narula, blushes as friends call her ‘bhabhi’
Rajat Dalal urged teammates to protect Chahat Pandey in a task, leading to viral moments of their chemistry in The 50.
Television actor Chahat Pandey and fitness trainer and reality show star Rajat Dalal participated together in Bigg Boss 18. Their sweet-and-sour bond in the house made headlines, with many believing they shared chemistry. Now, they are both participants in The 50 as well, and their bond has fans and contestants shipping them.
Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey's bond grabs attention
The latest episode saw Chahat Pandey being saved from nominations and later speaking to Prince Narula, whom she considers her brother. Prince promised to save Chahat whenever he gets a chance and then hugged her after telling her that her team members wanted her out. Later, when Chahat returned to her team to share the conversation she had with Prince, Rajat questioned her, “Why did you hug him?” Even though she clarified that she considers him a brother, Rajat looked clearly jealous, and fellow housemates were seen teasing him about it.
Later, before a task, Rajat was seen trying to convince his teammates not to let Chahat go into the danger zone and said, “Meri Chahat ko sacrifice mat karna (don’t sacrifice my Chahat),” a statement that went viral on social media. They then paired up for a task in which Rajat had to place books on Chahat’s head while she had to balance them until the bookshelf. During the task, Rajat’s friends and fellow contestants were seen teasing him by chanting Chahat’s name and singing “Wah Wah Ramji”, calling Rajat and Chahat “Bhaiya-Bhabhi”. Rajat was clearly seen blushing and smiling instead of asking them to keep quiet.
Clips from the task surfaced online, with fans noting the chemistry between the two. One of the comments read, “They are a couple already! He told Nikki Arbaaz ‘don’t sacrifice my Chahat’!! It’s disappointing that we won’t get to see how it finally unfolded into this.” Another commented, “It’s my guilty pleasure to ship these two. They look cute together.” Another fan wrote, “I feel this time it’s real.” Another commented, “#Rahat is an emotion.” Another wrote, “Pookie Rajat.”
About The 50
The task-based reality show consists of 50 celebrities (friends and foes) living together under the same roof and performing tasks from time to time to increase the prize pot and survive in the game. The show started off slowly but has now picked up pace with interesting rivalries, stronger players and fun tasks. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
