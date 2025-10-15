Bigg Boss 18 contestant Edin Rose says she was harassed outside Delhi temple: 'He bumped into me, touched me'

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose recently took to social media to share a distressing incident of harassment outside a temple in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Rose shared a video talking about the incident that left her deeply shocked. She claimed that she was harassed outside a temple in the national capital at around 7 in the morning. The incident took place at 7 am outside a temple in Delhi.(Instagram/@itsedinrose)

“This is the biggest problem with Delhi. I was fully covered and standing in front of a temple. This person (points the camera at the man) bumped into me two to three times and touched me, all while singing some love song,” she said.

“He doesn’t even recognise me. There were a few fans around who were taking selfies; they recorded the ordeal and watched it in 4K. Do you know how badly I want to punch his face? But I’m just going to remain respectful," Rose added.

In the clip, Rose was seen asking for help from a man from the temple and told him about the situation. Later, her photographer arrived, who then slapped the man multiple times. The man later also admitted his mistake, saying, “Maaro, galti ki hai maine.” “This is extremely distasteful," Rose said at the end of the video.

Social media reactions

The Internet was quick to react to Rose’s account, with many condemning the man’s behaviour and praising the Bigg Boss fame for speaking up for herself. Some users also urged the authorities to take action and called for better safety measures for women in public spaces.

“The fact that she had to start the video with a disclaimer showing what she was wearing says a lot about our society,” one user wrote.

“Sad reality of this society. But I am glad someone did beat him otherwise mostly no other men take stand for a girl in such situation,” commented another.

“I wanted to smash his face even more — so that from now on he thinks ten times before harassing any girl!! Huge respect to her for handling the situation with courage and calm. Kudos to you for speaking up and not staying silent. More power to you for standing your ground — your strength says a lot. YOU ALWAYS HAVE MY BACK NO MATTER WHAT,” expressed a third user.

“The slap at the end was soooo satisfying! kudos to you for standing up for yourself. I wish we lived in a society where women felt safe and didn’t feel the need to justify themselves,” wrote one user.