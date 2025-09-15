Foreigner confronts man in Amritsar for harassing his wife: 'What you did is very strange'

A video from Amritsar has gone viral on social media, showing a foreign tourist confronting a man for allegedly harassing his wife in a public space. In the video, the tourist identified as Alex Wanders was seen reprimanding the man for allegedly harassing his wife, content creator Ameana, by getting uncomfortably close to her and asking for her phone number. Amritsar Police responded to the post, requesting more details about the incident.(Instagram/@alexwandersyt)

According to the couple, the incident unfolded while they were waiting for an Uber on the roadside. A man allegedly approached Ameana, asked for her phone number, and stood uncomfortably close to her despite her husband’s presence. Feeling unsafe, Ameana began filming the encounter immediately after, which captured Alex confronting the man.

“This is the moment I confronted him, he suddenly forgot English even though two seconds earlier he was speaking it perfectly. Maybe better me. How is this seen as acceptable in modern day India?" Alex wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

In the clip, Alex can be heard questioning the man’s behaviour: “Why are you asking for her phone number? What you did is very strange. You are very strange. You approach a random female by herself and ask for her phone number within two seconds; that’s very strange. Yeah, you shouldn’t do that again, ok. You are a bit crazy.”

The man responded by insisting he was a student and then referred to Ameana as his “sister” in an apparent attempt to defuse the situation. He soon walked away without further confrontation.

How did social media react?

The video has sparked outrage online, with several users condemning the man’s behaviour. The clip also drew the attention of Amritsar Police, who commented on the post asking for more details about the incident.

“Omg @amina_finds I’m so embarrassed for my people i am very sorry you had to experience this,” commented one user.

“I am sorry for this, while I don't justify his behaviour but I can explain why he behaved so, so many men or women in India don't have the etiquette on how to interact or approach a woman, or a man for that matter, there is no conditioning at all because there is no exposure at all, they also lack empathy, there is a huge educational gap for that matter unfortunately,” wrote another.

“India is not safe especially for women plz plz be careful all the time or the best option plz leave for ur families safety,” said a third user.