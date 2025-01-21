‘He didn’t stop even after…’: Foreign tourist says man on Delhi-Agra train harassed her, takes his video

A video of a foreign woman documenting her uncomfortable experience during a train journey in India has gone viral on Instagram, sparking discussions about harassment and cultural boundaries. The woman, who was travelling from Delhi to Agra, accused a male co-passenger of taking her pictures and invading her privacy throughout the journey. The woman was travelling from Delhi to Agra. (Instagram/@avocadoontheroad)

In the video, she is heard saying, “I am in a train in India, and this annoying man is taking pictures of me and annoying me all the time in a very rude way. So I will do the same. Put the camera to his face.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it: “Thank you guys for all your support. This was literally my first train journey from Delhi to Agra, and I did not know what to do. I didn’t even see a staff besides the man bringing snacks.” She further explained her frustration, writing, “I got into the train extremely tired hoping for some rest, but the man sitting next to me was constantly talking to me and taking secret pictures of me. I minded my own business, tried to look from the window, but he was constantly looking at me and even what I am doing at my phone.”

Despite asking him to stop, the man continued his behavior. “He didn’t stop even after I asked him to, so I made a video of my own. I hoped he will understand as he spoke some English, but I think he was just too much into himself that he didn’t even pay attention to what I am saying,” she wrote.

The woman, while upset by the incident, also expressed her affection for India in the post. “I love India very much, and this experience is definitely not gonna stop me exploring this beautiful country. I made many local friends along the way already, and I am grateful for that,” she said, appreciating the kindness and hospitality she has received during her travels.

Take a look at the video:

The video garnered significant attention, with many Instagram users expressing their opinions in the comments. One user sympathised with her experience, writing, “I am so sorry that you have had this horrible experience in India. Some men in India don’t understand boundaries. Hope you have a nice journey ahead. Feel free to reach out if you visit Mumbai.” Another quipped, “He has no idea what you’re talking about,” while a third lamented, “Kaise karu defend apne desh ko ab?”

