US woman shares list of wholesome Indian dishes she prepares for her children: ‘My kids love them’

An American influencer has captured the internet’s attention with her unique and thoughtful approach to parenting, serving her children wholesome Indian meals. Based in New Delhi for the past three years, Kristen Fischer has shared a heartwarming Instagram video showcasing the variety of traditional Indian dishes she lovingly prepares for her little ones. A US woman living in New Delhi won hearts online by sharing how she fed her children wholesome, delicious Indian meals.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

A traditional Indian breakfast to start the day

Kristen began her day by preparing Plain Parathas, served with Dahi, for breakfast. “It's the breakfast my children love,” she shared with her followers, showing her children happily enjoying the dish. Later in the day, Kristen ensured her kids stayed hydrated with refreshing coconut water, emphasising the importance of keeping them healthy and refreshed.

Classic comfort for lunch

For lunch, Kristen served a true comfort food – Rajma Chawal. With a smile, she proudly mentioned that her children polished off every bite, showing that the wholesome dish was a hit with her little ones. The simple, nutritious meal was a reminder of the deep connection many families have with this traditional Indian dish.

A nutritious snack time

When snack time arrived, Kristen turned to Roasted Makhana, a light yet nutrient-packed treat. “My children always love it,” she remarked, showcasing the power of small, healthy snacks that fuel children through their busy days.

Mumbai street food for dinner

For dinner, Kristen treated her children to Pav Bhaji, a beloved Mumbai street food staple. Kristen laughed as she shared that the bread – or Pav – was the favourite part of the meal, earning high praise for making such a popular dish. It was clear that her children were developing a deep love for the flavours of India.

Watch the clip here:

A joyful embrace of Indian cuisine

Reflecting on her children’s growing fondness for Indian food, Kristen wrote, “My kids have grown accustomed to the Indian diet. Now it is all they eat and recognise. This is everything I fed my kids in a single day. I love the variety, flavours, and health benefits of Indian foods. I love knowing my kids are eating vegetarian dishes that are good and good for them.” She even encouraged her followers to share their ideas for future meals, asking, “What should I make for them next?”

Social media users were quick to praise Kristen’s parenting choices. One user wrote, “It’s amazing how your kids have embraced Indian food – it’s so healthy!” Another commented, “Such a great idea to feed your kids wholesome meals from all around the world!” Several others applauded her efforts, with one saying, “These meals are perfect for growing kids, packed with nutrition and flavour.” Another remarked, “I love that you're introducing your children to such a wide range of foods early on – it’ll be so beneficial for them in the long run.” Some praised the diversity of her meals, while others shared their own favourite Indian dishes for kids.