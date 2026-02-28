The 50 has two kings, no queens and many followers: A Look at the strongest and weakest players so far

Faisal Shaikh, on the other hand, represents a softer but no less powerful form of leadership. He leads from the front in tasks, giving his all physically and mentally, while also ensuring his team stays united. Unlike Prince’s commanding approach, Faisu listens, absorbs opinions, and then acts decisively. This balance has helped him stay out of the danger zone while consistently delivering strong performances.

Prince Narula is playing a textbook reality-show game. His strength lies not just in tasks but in strategy and control. Time and again, he has managed to shield his people from vote-outs, even when they have underperformed in tasks. His absence during a brief illness proved just how pivotal he is; without Prince, his team visibly lost direction, unity, and confidence. That moment alone established him as the ringmaster of the house, someone whose presence dictates momentum.

If The 50 currently has two power centres, they are undoubtedly Prince Narula and Faisal Shaikh . In many ways, the game feels like it is revolving around these two men, each leading with a contrasting yet equally effective style.

Reality shows thrive on personality, performance, and perception, and The 50 brings all three into focus. With 50 celebrities locked inside a house, battling it out in daily games to stay safe, survive vote-outs, and collectively build a prize pot that could change a viewer’s life, the stakes are layered. As the number of contestants has now reduced to around 30, patterns have emerged, clear leaders have risen, while some players appear to have quietly faded into the background.

Beyond gameplay, Faisu scores high on entertainment. In a chaotic house, his light-hearted banter, especially with Archana Gautam, has emerged as a highlight for viewers. His easy camaraderie with the 07 group and his ability to maintain cordial relations across alliance show strong social intelligence, a quality often underestimated in reality formats.

Choosing the stronger of the two is no easy task. Prince’s experience with reality-show politics gives him a slight edge, but Faisu is fast proving that fresh leadership and consistency can be just as threatening. If there is one contestant Prince seems genuinely wary of, it is Faisu, and that alone says a lot about the latter’s growing influence.

The weakest player: Karan Patel While many weaker players have already exited the house, one name continues to puzzle me, Karan Patel. Known for his grit and determination in shows like Khatron Ke Khilaadi, Karan’s journey in The 50 has been surprisingly underwhelming.

After winning the very first task, he has largely disappeared from the game’s narrative. There has been no visible strategy, no alliance-building, and negligible contribution to team efforts. Even when given straightforward tasks, such as locating teammates’ photographs, he has failed to deliver. His loss in a one-on-one comeback challenge against Vanshaj further reinforced the perception that his heart is simply not in the game. His re-entry, aided by others, only highlighted his dependence rather than resilience.

Adding to this imbalance is the overall underperformance of the female contestants. Despite brief sparks of rebellion from players like Urvashi Dholakia and Nehal Chudasama, none have truly managed to step out of the shadows of dominant male players- Prince and Rajat Dalal. Intent is visible, but execution and consistency remain lacking.

Final verdict At this stage, The 50 feels like a battleground controlled by a select few. Prince Narula and Faisal Shaikh are not just playing the game, they are shaping it. One rules through strategy and experience, the other through performance and people skills. Meanwhile, players like Karan Patel serve as reminders that reputation alone cannot carry you in a format that demands daily involvement, adaptability, and hunger.

As the game intensifies and numbers shrink further, it will be fascinating to see whether the strong continue to dominate—or if the silent players finally find their voice. For now, though, the house clearly has its kings, and a few contestants who seem to have mistaken the battlefield for a vacation. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.