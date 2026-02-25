From Instagram DM to live-in relationship: The 50's Krishna Shroff shares her love story with Afghan MMA Fighter
Krishna Shroff shared her love story on The 50, revealing a live-in relationship with her Afghan MMA fighter boyfriend.
Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, is currently a contestant on the reality game show The 50. In a recent episode, the fitness enthusiast opened up about her love story, revealing that she is in a live-in relationship with her Afghan boyfriend, who is a professional MMA fighter.
Krishna Shroff shares her love story with Afghan MMA Fighter
Krishna’s co-contestants, including Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, asked her about her relationship, and she was more than happy to share details. She explained that, for her, love is about her partner’s happiness, and revealed that her boyfriend is an MMA fighter from Afghanistan.
Krishna shared that she first met him in Mumbai when she went to support her brother, actor Tiger Shroff’s team, during a fight. She added, “Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi’. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before — and I like confidence. We don’t even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken.”
She revealed that they spoke over video calls for eight months, talking about life and everything else. Later, they met in Goa and spent two weeks together. She added, “When we were saying goodbye after two weeks, we knew maybe we wouldn’t meet again. So at the airport, we both started crying. He went to Delhi to his friend, and I went to Mumbai. He then said he couldn’t go back, so I went to Delhi to meet him. During the three weeks I was in Delhi, our relationship grew. Then I asked him directly, ‘Do you want to come to Mumbai? You can stay with me.’ And we immediately moved in together.”
In another conversation with Natalia, Krishna revealed that she likes “Alpha men” and talked about how they started talking in 2020 and met each other in 2021. Krishna is in a relationship with Abdul Azim Badakshi, an MMA fighter from Afghanistan. Her boyfriend also came on the show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, to support her during family week.
About The 50
The show features 50 contestants living together in a palace, competing in daily challenges to survive in the house. The games are either for survival or to increase the prize pot for fans. The show includes celebrities such as Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh, Adnan Shaikh, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Arbaz Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Lovekesh Kataria, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare and Divya Agarwal, among others.
In the recent episode, Karan Patel defeated Vanshaj Singh to re-enter the house after being evicted last week. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colours TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.