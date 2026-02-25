From Instagram DM to live-in relationship: The 50's Krishna Shroff shares her love story with Afghan MMA Fighter

Krishna shared that she first met him in Mumbai when she went to support her brother, actor Tiger Shroff’s team, during a fight. She added, “Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi’. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before — and I like confidence. We don’t even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken.”

Krishna’s co-contestants, including Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary , asked her about her relationship, and she was more than happy to share details. She explained that, for her, love is about her partner’s happiness, and revealed that her boyfriend is an MMA fighter from Afghanistan.

Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff , is currently a contestant on the reality game show The 50. In a recent episode, the fitness enthusiast opened up about her love story, revealing that she is in a live-in relationship with her Afghan boyfriend, who is a professional MMA fighter.

She revealed that they spoke over video calls for eight months, talking about life and everything else. Later, they met in Goa and spent two weeks together. She added, “When we were saying goodbye after two weeks, we knew maybe we wouldn’t meet again. So at the airport, we both started crying. He went to Delhi to his friend, and I went to Mumbai. He then said he couldn’t go back, so I went to Delhi to meet him. During the three weeks I was in Delhi, our relationship grew. Then I asked him directly, ‘Do you want to come to Mumbai? You can stay with me.’ And we immediately moved in together.”

In another conversation with Natalia, Krishna revealed that she likes “Alpha men” and talked about how they started talking in 2020 and met each other in 2021. Krishna is in a relationship with Abdul Azim Badakshi, an MMA fighter from Afghanistan. Her boyfriend also came on the show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, to support her during family week.

About The 50 The show features 50 contestants living together in a palace, competing in daily challenges to survive in the house. The games are either for survival or to increase the prize pot for fans. The show includes celebrities such as Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh, Adnan Shaikh, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Arbaz Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Lovekesh Kataria, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare and Divya Agarwal, among others.

In the recent episode, Karan Patel defeated Vanshaj Singh to re-enter the house after being evicted last week. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colours TV.