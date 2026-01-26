Prince Narula on separation rumours with wife Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘Fights are normal’
Prince Narula acknowledged that while he and Yuvika Chaudhary do have disagreements, it doesn’t mean they are headed for a split.
Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s relationship has often been in the public eye. Speculation about trouble in their marriage began soon after the birth of their first child, Ekleen. Addressing the rumours in a recent interview, Prince said that every husband and wife goes through challenging phases in life.
Prince Narula on relationship with Yuvika
During an interview with TimesNow, Prince addressed the separation rumours with wife Yuvika. He acknowledged that while he and Yuvika do have disagreements, it doesn’t mean they are headed for a split.
He said, “Every husband and wife has a tough time in their life. And it happened to us that we put up a video that people misunderstood and took out of context. I just expressed my feelings. We are very mature. If we wanted, we would have clarified at that time, too. Because we have never talked about being apart, and we never think about that. Fights happen between our parents. We also fight with our parents and siblings. It doesn't mean that we will get separated from them. So it's a very normal thing that there is a fight between a husband and wife.”
Talking about the biggest change in him and Yuvika after they welcomed their daughter, Prince shared that now he likes to take the first flight out after wrapping up the project.
“We have become calm. We don't fight in normal life. The biggest happiness for us is our baby. Everyone revolves around her. We are able to spend more time… So that I can spend more time with my baby. Along with that, I will be able to spend more time with Yuvika. Many things have changed," Prince added.
About Prince and Yuvika’s relationship
Prince and Yuvika first crossed paths on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 and tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, they announced they were expecting their first child in June 2024, and later welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, in October the same year.
Rumours of trouble in their marriage soon after the delivery of the baby. Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration. Later, fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)".
The rumours intensified after Prince Narula and Yuvika marked their daughter’s two-month milestone with separate birthday notes. Last year, Prince and Yuvika dismissed rumours of separation with a new Instagram post. Prince took to his Instagram account to share pictures of Lohri celebrations with his family, which featured Yuvika and their daughter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Entertainment Desk
Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.