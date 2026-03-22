The 50 winner: Shiv Thakre beats Faisal Shaikh to lift the trophy; his lucky fan wins ₹50 lakh prize money
Shiv Thakre beats Faisal Shaikh, Kaka and Krishna Shroff to win the first ever season of The 50. One of his lucky fan won ₹50 lakhs prize money.
After weeks of intense competition, shifting alliances and high-stakes tasks, The 50 has finally reached its grand conclusion. The reality show, which kept viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and fierce gameplay, has crowned its first-ever winner, Shiv Thakare. Emerging victorious against strong contenders like Faisal Shaikh, Krishna Shroff and Kaka, Shiv proved his consistency, strategy and resilience to lift the coveted trophy.
All about The 50 finale
The finale began with the previously evicted contestants making a grand entry into the palace on Dhurandhar’s title track. This was followed by a series of performances, with Archana Gautam and Faisal Shaikh setting the stage on fire with a dance act, while Dino delivered a musical performance.
The Lion then introduced the first task to determine the Top 4 contestants. In this round, the contestants had their hands tied behind their backs and were required to choose one contestant they wanted to eliminate from the Top 5. Shiv, Krishna and Kaka chose Rajat Dalal. The task involved collecting gold stones from a box and placing them into Rajat’s basket. After an intense challenge, Rajat lost, securing the Top 4 finalists and increasing the fan prize pot to ₹50 lakh.
The final task
The finale task was designed in a Roadies-style format, consisting of four stages. At each stage, contestants had to retrieve a key. The first stage involved aiming at a target while suspended on a harness. In the second stage, they had to break through walls to find the key. The third stage required them to untangle ropes to retrieve it, and in the final stage, they had to solve a puzzle. The contestant who completed all stages in the shortest time would be declared the winner.
Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner, while Faisal Shaikh finished as the runner-up. Shiv’s victory also brought joy to Prince Narula, who had earlier given up his ticket to the finale for him.
What does Shiv Thakre win?
Shiv took home the golden trophy of The 50 along with the title of winner of The 50's first-ever season. Additionally, one lucky fan who supported him throughout the show will also receive ₹50 lakh. The fan who won the prize money is Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. Talking about winning ₹50 lakh, he told Shiv in Hindi, "My family and I do farming. I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it’s a fraud. I followed you because I have watched your previous shows. I dreamt of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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