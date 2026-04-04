Rajat Dalal planning a grand reception for friends after hush-hush wedding, reveals his The 50 co-star Lakshay Kaushik

Reality show star Rajat Dalal surprised everyone when he shared his wedding photos on social media on 29 March. The 50 star tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with only family in attendance. Now, his The 50 co-star Lakshay Kaushik has revealed that Rajat had already told them about the wedding and will now hold a reception for everyone. Lakshay Kaushik reveals why Rajat Dalal didn't invite anyone to his wedding.

Rajat Dalal’s friend confirms his wedding reception In an interview with Telly Chakkar, when asked about Rajat’s sudden wedding, Lakshay revealed that he had already known about it. He said, “Hume toh pehle se pata tha. Voh hume 4-5 baari bata chuke the The 50 par ki aise aise plans hai (We already knew. He had told us 4–5 times earlier that this was what he planned to do after turning 50).”

When asked why they were not invited, Lakshay said, “Wo close family, sirf Bhabhi ke side ke ghar wale aur inke side ke ghar wale the. Abhi reception hogi, proper reception hogi, jisme wo sabko bulayenge (It was a close family affair — only the relatives from bhabhi’s side and their side were there. There will be a reception later, a proper reception, where they will invite everyone).”

Lakshay and Rajat were recently contestants on The 50. They were both part of the same alliance till the end. Rajat’s journey ended in fifth place, while Shiv Thakare won the show by beating Faisal Shaikh in the finale task. A prize money of ₹50 lakh was awarded to one of Shiv’s fans, who is a farmer.

About Rajat Dalal’s wedding On 29 March, Rajat took to Instagram and shared pictures from his dreamy wedding ceremony with his long-time girlfriend. The reality show star was seen blushing as he held his bride’s hand after the varmala ceremony. The dreamy pictures also showed the couple holding hands with a burst of colours in the background. Along with the pictures, he wrote in Hindi, “Beginning a new phase of life,” without revealing his wife’s identity.

He also shared a video message in which he said, “Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena. (I am about to begin a new chapter of my life. The way all of you have given me love and support, and helped me come so far in life — I’m truly grateful. My younger brothers, elder brothers, please give me your blessings).”