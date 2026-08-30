Samay Raina's India's Got Latent most-viewed episodes: From Alia Bhatt to Orry, episodes that broke viewership records

At the top of the list is the latest episode, Episode 5, which featured Orry, Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh and comedians Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma as panellists. The episode took over the internet soon after its release, with several moments going viral.

The show's second season has featured several celebrity appearances and viral moments, helping multiple episodes clock millions of views within days of their release. Here’s a look at the most-viewed episodes of the season so far.

Comedian Samay Raina returned with the new season of India’s Got Latent just two months ago, and the show has been breaking viewership records ever since. India’s Got Latent has emerged as one of the biggest digital entertainment shows in India, with its popularity often translating into staggering YouTube viewership numbers.

One of the highlights was Orry warning Samay and telling him, "Aukaat mein raho (stay in your limits)," after the comedian's "Where there is a will, there's a gay" remark. Another viral moment came when Arunachal Pradesh-based creator Chello Meme repeatedly roasted Samay, leaving him speechless. The panel also received praise, with Sharon Verma stealing the show with her comebacks, while Archana Puran Singh also had several memorable exchanges with Samay.

The episode clocked over 15 million views within just seven hours of its release and has now crossed 4 crore views in just over 24 hours, making it the most-viewed episode of the season so far. Despite the show sparking controversy over Samay and Sharon’s Bihari-Kashmiri jokes, it continues to attract a massive audience on YouTube and Netflix.