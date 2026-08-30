Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump, glowing skin in new pics; reacts to fan's baby boy name suggestion

On Sunday, Samantha delighted fans with stunning pictures from her pregnancy journey. The mom-to-be was seen flaunting her flawless, glowing skin in two of the pictures. The rest were mirror selfies in which Samantha could be seen showing off her baby bump with a big smile on her face. In another picture, the actor opted for a top-angle shot as she sat on a plane and gave a glimpse of her baby bump. Samantha kept the caption simple, adding just a brown and white heart.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a maternity break, embracing this new chapter of her life. The actor has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. In her latest photo dump, Samantha proudly flaunted her baby bump and pregnancy glow. She also reacted to a fan’s baby name suggestions, depending on whether she welcomes a boy or a girl.

Earlier, during an AMA session, Samantha had asked fans to suggest names for her baby, revealing that she was unable to decide on one yet. While showering love on Samantha’s recent post, a fan wrote, "What about Samaira (Girl) or Samraj (Boy), perfect mix of Samantha and Raj! take care, Samantha Garu." Reacting to the suggestion, Samantha wrote, "Samraj. A tad full of ourselves, don't you think?"

Other fans couldn't take their eyes off Samantha's adorable baby bump. One comment read, "Our little bub is growing so beautifully day by day." Another fan wrote, "Cutest pregnancy shots." Another commented, "Take care @samantharuthprabhuoffl the prettiest mama-to-be." One comment read, "Glowing mommy @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Blessings." Another fan wrote, "Your vanilla era loved it."

During an AMA session, Samantha also revealed that she is enjoying her pregnancy and has already gained 11 kg. When a fan wrote, "Motherhood is setting the bar higher for myself," the actor responded, "Love that for you! Didn't expect to feel this empowered by this whole thing. Thought I'd be mostly overwhelmed." When another fan asked if she was enjoying this phase, Samantha replied, "With all my heart."

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De. Samantha and Raj sparked dating rumours around 2023 after having previously worked together on The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2025, Raj and Samantha made their relationship official at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a traditional yogic ceremony.

After the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha announced her maternity break. Directed by Nandini Reddy, with Raj Nidimoru serving as the creator, the film grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film.